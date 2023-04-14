99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Records published April 14, 2023

The Tribune publishes Records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are written by Tribune staff members based on information contained in public documents from the state court system and from law enforcement agencies. It is the Tribune’s policy that this column contain a complete record. Requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.

Stock art of red and blue emergency lights atop a police vehicle.
Today at 5:00 AM

Burglary

SPICER — A burglary was reported at 3:17 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Hillcrest Avenue in Spicer.

Crash

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 12:41 p.m. Thursday that someone had hit their car in a parking lot in the 1300 block of Fifth Street Southeast. According to the report, there was front-end damage to the vehicle and the airbags had also deployed.

WILLMAR — A crash was reported at 12:23 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of First Street South. No injuries were listed in the report.

WILLMAR — A caller reported a hit-and-run crash at 8:05 a.m. Thursday in the 2500 block of Airport Drive Southwest. According to the report, a truck and trailer were damaged by another truck.

SPICER — A crash involving a Jeep was reported at 3:56 p.m. Wednesday in the 12100 block of Kandiyohi County Road 40 Northeast in Spicer. New London Fire Department, the Kandiyohi County Rescue Squad, and New London Ambulance also responded to the report along with the Sheriff's Office.

Found weapon

SPICER — A caller in the 100 block of Third Avenue in Spicer reported at 5:01 p.m. Wednesday they found a firearm under the seat of a truck they had purchased in January.

Theft

WILLMAR — A business in the 2300 block of First Street South reported at 3:20 p.m. Wednesday possible employee theft.

Traffic complaint

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 10:42 p.m. Wednesday that a vehicle attempted to hit them while they were walking on the sidewalk in the 1500 block of 15th Street Southeast.

Weapons complaint

NEW LONDON — A caller reported at 10:38 a.m. Thursday that an individual allegedly displayed a handgun to others on school property around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday. In the 100 block of Fourth Avenue Southwest in New London.

West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
