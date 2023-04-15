Records published April 15, 2023
The Tribune publishes Records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are written by Tribune staff members based on information contained in public documents from the state court system and from law enforcement agencies. It is the Tribune’s policy that this column contain a complete record. Requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.
Arrests
WILLMAR — A 28-year-old female was arrested after a traffic stop at 1:15 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of 23rd Street Southeast. She was in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail as of 9:30 a.m. Friday with five pending charges, ranging from petty to gross misdemeanors.
WILLMAR — A 37-year-old female was arrested on a Kandiyohi County warrant at 1:10 p.m. Thursday in the 2200 block of 23rd Street Northeast. She was in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail as of 9:30 a.m. Friday with a pending charge of fifth-degree drug possession.
Criminal damage to property
WILLMAR — Damage to a power supply cord to a cable box at the Kandiyohi County Jail was reported at 12:05 a.m. Friday.
Disorderly conduct
WILLMAR — A caller reporter at 7:47 p.m. Thursday that four females were arguing and fighting in the 1800 block of Becker Avenue Southeast.
ADVERTISEMENT
Fraud
WILLMAR — A caller reported at 11:17 a.m. Friday in the 1800 block of Eighth Avenue Southeast that someone had used their Social Security number to apply for unemployment benefits.
WILLMAR — A caller reported at 10:12 p.m. Thursday that a party known to them had taken money from their account.
ADVERTISEMENT