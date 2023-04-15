Records published April 15, 2023

Arrests

WILLMAR — A 28-year-old female was arrested after a traffic stop at 1:15 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of 23rd Street Southeast. She was in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail as of 9:30 a.m. Friday with five pending charges, ranging from petty to gross misdemeanors.

WILLMAR — A 37-year-old female was arrested on a Kandiyohi County warrant at 1:10 p.m. Thursday in the 2200 block of 23rd Street Northeast. She was in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail as of 9:30 a.m. Friday with a pending charge of fifth-degree drug possession.

Criminal damage to property

WILLMAR — Damage to a power supply cord to a cable box at the Kandiyohi County Jail was reported at 12:05 a.m. Friday.

Disorderly conduct

WILLMAR — A caller reporter at 7:47 p.m. Thursday that four females were arguing and fighting in the 1800 block of Becker Avenue Southeast.

Fraud

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 11:17 a.m. Friday in the 1800 block of Eighth Avenue Southeast that someone had used their Social Security number to apply for unemployment benefits.

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 10:12 p.m. Thursday that a party known to them had taken money from their account.