99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, April 18

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Records published April 18, 2023

The Tribune publishes Records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are written by Tribune staff members based on information contained in public documents from the state court system and from law enforcement agencies. It is the Tribune’s policy that this column contain a complete record. Requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.

Stock art of red and blue emergency lights atop a police vehicle.
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 5:04 AM

Arrests

WILLMAR — A 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of impaired driving after a traffic stop at 7:33 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Highway 71 South and 120th Avenue Southeast. He was in custody as of 9:30 a.m. Monday at the Kandiyohi County Jail with four pending charges.

BUFFALO — An 18-year-old suspect was arrested on a Kandiyohi County warrant at 6:09 p.m. Sunday in the 3800 block of Braddock Avenue Northeast in Buffalo. The suspect was not listed as in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail as of 9:30 a.m. Monday.

Assault

WILLMAR — A third party reported an alleged assault at 11:11 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Becker Avenue Southwest. According to the report, the alleged victim did not want to provide a statement to law enforcement.

Crashes

WILLMAR — Two callers reported at 8:33 p.m. Sunday a vehicle rolled on its side with people in it in the 1100 block of 60th Avenue Northwest in Willmar. According to the report, no one was injured. The Willmar Fire Department and the Kandiyohi County Rescue Squad also responded with the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office.

BLOMKEST — A crash was reported at 2:45 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Highway 71 South and 195th Avenue Southwest in Blomkest. The Blomkest Fire Department and First Responders, Lake Lillian Ambulance, Willmar Fire Department, the Kandiyohi County Rescue Squad and the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Minnesota State Patrol at the scene.

ADVERTISEMENT

Criminal damage to property

WILLMAR — A report of criminal damage to property and theft was made at 8:09 a.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Litchfield Avenue Southeast.

Harassment

SPICER — A report of an employee threatening a co-worker at a business was made at 9:59 a.m. Monday in the 8800 block of 47th Street Northeast in Spicer.

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 5:29 p.m. Sunday that an unknown party was leaving incoherent notes and scratched their door in the 1100 block of Second Street Southeast.

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 2:10 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of 17th Street Southwest that a party known to them had been harassing them over a car they bought from the party.

Theft

WILLMAR — A report of theft was made at 10:45 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of Willmar Avenue Southeast.

Weapons complaints

WILLMAR — A Willmar Police Department officer was advised of two reports involving a BB gun. The first report was made at 7:44 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Olena Avenue and Fifth Street Southeast. According to the report, the complainant said someone in a white truck had shot them in the forehead.

The second report was made at 8:20 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Augusta Avenue and Fifth Street Southeast. According to the report, a juvenile said he was shot at with a BB gun as well. The suspect vehicle in that report was described as a gray Dodge Ram with a topper.

Latest crime and courts:

West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
What To Read Next
A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
Local
Funeral service listing published April 17, 2023
April 18, 2023 05:58 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Dan Olson of Cronen Construction works at a home construction site on Lower Trentwood Circle the morning of Thursday, August 4, 2022.
Local
Kandiyohi County to form a trust fund to help pay for housing development projects
April 18, 2023 04:27 AM
 · 
By  Shelby Lindrud
Leigh Finke.jpg
Minnesota
As neighboring states ban gender-affirming care, Minnesota is poised to be a refuge for trans youth
April 17, 2023 03:21 PM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
WCT.STOCK.GirlsSoftballPreviewLead.2023.jpg
Prep
Girls softball previews 2023
April 16, 2023 11:05 AM
Tribune's boys tennis roundup
Prep
Boys tennis: Worthington defeats the Yellow Medicine East Sting, 6-1
April 17, 2023 10:35 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
DB vs. CGB 041723.001.jpg
Prep
Softball: Something to build on for the Dawson-Boyd Blackjacks
April 17, 2023 10:27 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Baseball logo
Prep
Baseball: Minnewaska Lakers wallop Fergus Falls Otters, 11-1
April 17, 2023 05:40 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
NHL: Minnesota Wild at Nashville Predators
Pro
Shipley: Hindsight and statistics make Wild’s Game 1 goaltender an easy call
Filip Gustavsson is the obvious choice for Monday night’s playoff opener. After that, who knows?
April 16, 2023 05:19 PM
 · 
By  John Shipley / St. Paul Pioneer Press
MLB: Minnesota Twins at New York Yankees
Pro
Yankees’ Gerrit Cole outduels Twins’ Pablo López in series finale
Cole allowed just two hits on Sunday as part of a complete game shutout
April 16, 2023 04:53 PM
 · 
By  Betsy Helfand / St. Paul Pioneer Press
4155523+minnesota-timberwolves.gif
Pro
Timberwolves basketball boss Tim Connelly returns to Denver for first-round series
Eleven months after leaving Denver to take the same job in Minnesota, the Wolves basketball boss is set to watch his current team take on his former one in a first-round bout.
April 16, 2023 07:44 PM
 · 
By  Jace Frederick / St. Paul Pioneer Press