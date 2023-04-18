Records published April 18, 2023

Arrests

WILLMAR — A 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of impaired driving after a traffic stop at 7:33 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Highway 71 South and 120th Avenue Southeast. He was in custody as of 9:30 a.m. Monday at the Kandiyohi County Jail with four pending charges.

BUFFALO — An 18-year-old suspect was arrested on a Kandiyohi County warrant at 6:09 p.m. Sunday in the 3800 block of Braddock Avenue Northeast in Buffalo. The suspect was not listed as in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail as of 9:30 a.m. Monday.

Assault

WILLMAR — A third party reported an alleged assault at 11:11 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Becker Avenue Southwest. According to the report, the alleged victim did not want to provide a statement to law enforcement.

Crashes

WILLMAR — Two callers reported at 8:33 p.m. Sunday a vehicle rolled on its side with people in it in the 1100 block of 60th Avenue Northwest in Willmar. According to the report, no one was injured. The Willmar Fire Department and the Kandiyohi County Rescue Squad also responded with the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office.

BLOMKEST — A crash was reported at 2:45 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Highway 71 South and 195th Avenue Southwest in Blomkest. The Blomkest Fire Department and First Responders, Lake Lillian Ambulance, Willmar Fire Department, the Kandiyohi County Rescue Squad and the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Minnesota State Patrol at the scene.

Criminal damage to property

WILLMAR — A report of criminal damage to property and theft was made at 8:09 a.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Litchfield Avenue Southeast.

Harassment

SPICER — A report of an employee threatening a co-worker at a business was made at 9:59 a.m. Monday in the 8800 block of 47th Street Northeast in Spicer.

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 5:29 p.m. Sunday that an unknown party was leaving incoherent notes and scratched their door in the 1100 block of Second Street Southeast.

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 2:10 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of 17th Street Southwest that a party known to them had been harassing them over a car they bought from the party.

Theft

WILLMAR — A report of theft was made at 10:45 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of Willmar Avenue Southeast.

Weapons complaints

WILLMAR — A Willmar Police Department officer was advised of two reports involving a BB gun. The first report was made at 7:44 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Olena Avenue and Fifth Street Southeast. According to the report, the complainant said someone in a white truck had shot them in the forehead.

The second report was made at 8:20 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Augusta Avenue and Fifth Street Southeast. According to the report, a juvenile said he was shot at with a BB gun as well. The suspect vehicle in that report was described as a gray Dodge Ram with a topper.