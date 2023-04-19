Records published April 19, 2023

Arrest

WILLMAR — A 21-year-old woman was arrested on warrants at 2:01 a.m. Tuesday in the 3000 block of Second Avenue Northwest. She was in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail as of 1:30 p.m. Tuesday with three pending felony charges.

Smashed windshields

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 10:49 a.m. Tuesday that the windshield on their vehicle was smashed the previous night in the 600 block of 14th Street Southwest.

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 9:52 a.m. Tuesday a damaged windshield in the 1400 block of 18th Street Southwest.

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 6:16 a.m. Tuesday that the windshield on their vehicle was shattered overnight in the 700 block of Ninth Street Southwest.

Theft

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 8:33 a.m. Tuesday that a male party with a key to an apartment took their Social Security card and birth certificate in the 1800 block of Becker Avenue Southeast.

SPICER — A report of shoplifting was made at 8:16 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Access Drive in Spicer. According to the report, the theft occurred the previous night.

WILLMAR — A report of theft was made at 4:25 a.m. Tuesday in the 2300 block of Horizon Hills Road.

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 12:42 p.m. Monday that a TV and clothes were stolen in the 1400 block of 12th Street Southeast.