Records published April 19, 2023

The Tribune publishes Records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are written by Tribune staff members based on information contained in public documents from the state court system and from law enforcement agencies. It is the Tribune’s policy that this column contain a complete record. Requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.

West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 4:52 AM

Arrest

WILLMAR — A 21-year-old woman was arrested on warrants at 2:01 a.m. Tuesday in the 3000 block of Second Avenue Northwest. She was in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail as of 1:30 p.m. Tuesday with three pending felony charges.

Smashed windshields

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 10:49 a.m. Tuesday that the windshield on their vehicle was smashed the previous night in the 600 block of 14th Street Southwest.

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 9:52 a.m. Tuesday a damaged windshield in the 1400 block of 18th Street Southwest.

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 6:16 a.m. Tuesday that the windshield on their vehicle was shattered overnight in the 700 block of Ninth Street Southwest.

Theft

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 8:33 a.m. Tuesday that a male party with a key to an apartment took their Social Security card and birth certificate in the 1800 block of Becker Avenue Southeast.

SPICER — A report of shoplifting was made at 8:16 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Access Drive in Spicer. According to the report, the theft occurred the previous night.

WILLMAR — A report of theft was made at 4:25 a.m. Tuesday in the 2300 block of Horizon Hills Road.

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 12:42 p.m. Monday that a TV and clothes were stolen in the 1400 block of 12th Street Southeast.

West Central Tribune staff report
