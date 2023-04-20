Records published April 20, 2023

Arrest

WILLMAR — A 43-year-old suspect was arrested on suspicion of driving after license cancellation during a traffic stop at 7:55 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of Fifth Street Southeast. The person was not listed on the Kandiyohi County Jail roster as of 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Crash

WILLMAR — A two-vehicle crash was reported at 8:01 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of First Street South and Trott Avenue Southeast. No injuries were listed in the report.

Downed line

SPICER — A caller reported at 7:42 a.m. Wednesday a power line down next to the road near the boat access in the 100 block of Lake Avenue South in Spicer.

Fraud

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 7:32 a.m. Wednesday in the 1800 block of Richland Avenue Southwest that someone had opened a cell phone account with their information. According to the report, the caller received a bill from a collections company regarding an unpaid phone bill.

Smashed windshield

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 3:35 p.m. Tuesday damage done to their windshield overnight in the 300 block of Ferring Street Southeast.

Theft

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 11:20 a.m. Wednesday that $9 and four bottles of medications were stolen from their vehicle overnight in the 2400 block of Third Avenue Southeast.

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 8:55 p.m. Tuesday motor vehicle theft in the 400 block of Eighth Street Southwest.

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 3:42 p.m. Tuesday theft of a trailer in the 1000 block of 90th Avenue Southeast.

Trespass

WILLMAR — A party was warned against returning for a year to a property in the 1800 block of Becker Avenue Southwest at 9:26 a.m. Wednesday.