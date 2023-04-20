Records published April 20, 2023
The Tribune publishes Records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are written by Tribune staff members based on information contained in public documents from the state court system and from law enforcement agencies. It is the Tribune’s policy that this column contain a complete record. Requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.
Arrest
WILLMAR — A 43-year-old suspect was arrested on suspicion of driving after license cancellation during a traffic stop at 7:55 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of Fifth Street Southeast. The person was not listed on the Kandiyohi County Jail roster as of 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Crash
WILLMAR — A two-vehicle crash was reported at 8:01 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of First Street South and Trott Avenue Southeast. No injuries were listed in the report.
Downed line
SPICER — A caller reported at 7:42 a.m. Wednesday a power line down next to the road near the boat access in the 100 block of Lake Avenue South in Spicer.
Fraud
WILLMAR — A caller reported at 7:32 a.m. Wednesday in the 1800 block of Richland Avenue Southwest that someone had opened a cell phone account with their information. According to the report, the caller received a bill from a collections company regarding an unpaid phone bill.
Smashed windshield
WILLMAR — A caller reported at 3:35 p.m. Tuesday damage done to their windshield overnight in the 300 block of Ferring Street Southeast.
Theft
WILLMAR — A caller reported at 11:20 a.m. Wednesday that $9 and four bottles of medications were stolen from their vehicle overnight in the 2400 block of Third Avenue Southeast.
WILLMAR — A caller reported at 8:55 p.m. Tuesday motor vehicle theft in the 400 block of Eighth Street Southwest.
WILLMAR — A caller reported at 3:42 p.m. Tuesday theft of a trailer in the 1000 block of 90th Avenue Southeast.
Trespass
WILLMAR — A party was warned against returning for a year to a property in the 1800 block of Becker Avenue Southwest at 9:26 a.m. Wednesday.
