99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, April 20

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Records published April 20, 2023

The Tribune publishes Records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are written by Tribune staff members based on information contained in public documents from the state court system and from law enforcement agencies. It is the Tribune’s policy that this column contain a complete record. Requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.

Stock art of red and blue emergency lights atop a police vehicle.
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 5:03 AM

Arrest

WILLMAR — A 43-year-old suspect was arrested on suspicion of driving after license cancellation during a traffic stop at 7:55 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of Fifth Street Southeast. The person was not listed on the Kandiyohi County Jail roster as of 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Crash

WILLMAR — A two-vehicle crash was reported at 8:01 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of First Street South and Trott Avenue Southeast. No injuries were listed in the report.

Downed line

SPICER — A caller reported at 7:42 a.m. Wednesday a power line down next to the road near the boat access in the 100 block of Lake Avenue South in Spicer.

Fraud

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 7:32 a.m. Wednesday in the 1800 block of Richland Avenue Southwest that someone had opened a cell phone account with their information. According to the report, the caller received a bill from a collections company regarding an unpaid phone bill.

Smashed windshield

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 3:35 p.m. Tuesday damage done to their windshield overnight in the 300 block of Ferring Street Southeast.

ADVERTISEMENT

Theft

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 11:20 a.m. Wednesday that $9 and four bottles of medications were stolen from their vehicle overnight in the 2400 block of Third Avenue Southeast.

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 8:55 p.m. Tuesday motor vehicle theft in the 400 block of Eighth Street Southwest.

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 3:42 p.m. Tuesday theft of a trailer in the 1000 block of 90th Avenue Southeast.

Trespass

WILLMAR — A party was warned against returning for a year to a property in the 1800 block of Becker Avenue Southwest at 9:26 a.m. Wednesday.

Latest crime and courts:

West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
What To Read Next
Midwest Machinery 032223 003.jpg
Local
Midwest Machinery opens temporary parts facility in Madison, Minnesota, after fire destroyed showroom, shop
April 19, 2023 04:55 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
A street light in a snow covered pine forest
Arts and Entertainment
Ridgewater College to bring 'The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe' to the stage in Willmar
April 19, 2023 12:31 PM
 · 
By  Shelby Lindrud
082622.N.WCT.flowerfarm 011.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
West Central Singers to plant a musical garden at spring concerts in Willmar, Spicer
April 19, 2023 08:57 AM
 · 
By  Shelby Lindrud
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
WCT.STOCK.GirlsSoftballPreviewLead.2023.jpg
Prep
Girls softball previews 2023
April 16, 2023 11:05 AM
Willmar junior Zadina Butcher looks to make the throw to first base after getting the force out at second during a Central Lakes Conference game against Rocori on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at Willmar High School.
Prep
WCT Sports Show: Getting back on the diamond
April 19, 2023 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Willmar sophomore shortstop Hannah Magnuson throws the ball to first base during a Central Lakes Conference game against Rocori on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at Willmar High School.
Prep
Softball roundup: An unusual home opener for the Willmar Cardinals
April 18, 2023 11:20 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Tribune's boys tennis roundup
Prep
Boys tennis roundup: Willmar opens with a win and a loss
April 18, 2023 11:14 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
NHL: Minnesota Wild at Nashville Predators
Pro
Shipley: Hindsight and statistics make Wild’s Game 1 goaltender an easy call
Filip Gustavsson is the obvious choice for Monday night’s playoff opener. After that, who knows?
April 16, 2023 05:19 PM
 · 
By  John Shipley / St. Paul Pioneer Press
MLB: Minnesota Twins at New York Yankees
Pro
Yankees’ Gerrit Cole outduels Twins’ Pablo López in series finale
Cole allowed just two hits on Sunday as part of a complete game shutout
April 16, 2023 04:53 PM
 · 
By  Betsy Helfand / St. Paul Pioneer Press
4155523+minnesota-timberwolves.gif
Pro
Timberwolves basketball boss Tim Connelly returns to Denver for first-round series
Eleven months after leaving Denver to take the same job in Minnesota, the Wolves basketball boss is set to watch his current team take on his former one in a first-round bout.
April 16, 2023 07:44 PM
 · 
By  Jace Frederick / St. Paul Pioneer Press