Records published April 20, 2023

Arrest

WILLMAR — A 33-year-old male was arrested in Renville County and transported to the Kandiyohi County Jail at 1:21 p.m. Wednesday. He was listed as in custody at 1:30 p.m. Thursday with a pending fifth-degree drug charge.

Crashes

WILLMAR — A Willmar police officer reported a crash at 12:28 p.m. Thursday in the 2100 block of First Street South. No injuries were listed in the report.

Fraud

BELGRADE — A caller in the 25400 block of 50th Street Northeast reported at 2:45 p.m. Wednesday that a credit card was opened in their name.

Theft

WILLMAR — A report of shoplifting was made at 4:33 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of 19th Avenue Southeast.