Records published April 24, 2023

Vandalism

WILLMAR — A number of mailboxes were reported damaged or destroyed over the weekend. A community mailbox near the intersection of Fourth Avenue and 24th Street Southeast in Willmar was reported to be damaged on Sunday morning. A mailbox on the 13000 block of 160th Street Northeast in Spicer and mailboxes on the 3300 block of 240th Avenue Northwest in New London were also reported to have been damaged on Saturday.

PENNOCK — The owner of a Jeep reported Saturday morning that a tire was slashed on it while it was parked in a driveway on the 100 block of Third Street Southeast, Pennock.

Thefts

WILLMAR — Two individuals reported thefts at St. Mary’s Catholic Church on 12th Street Southwest, Willmar, early Saturday afternoon. One victim reported a wallet and money were stolen. The other reported that a credit and debit card were stolen from a purse.