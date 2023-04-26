Records published April 26, 2023

Crashes

WILLMAR — A two-vehicle crash resulting in severe damage was reported at 4:17 p.m. Monday in the 2500 block of Willmar Avenue Southwest. According to the Willmar Police Department media report, no one was injured.

WILLMAR — A crash resulting in damage to a utility box was reported at 1:36 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Technology Drive and Civic Center Drive Northeast. According to the report, a green Windstream Internet box had been hit. Attempts were made to contact the company but were unsuccessful. The cables are not a danger to the public, according to the report.

Criminal damage to property

WILLMAR — A caller reporter at 5:45 a.m. Tuesday that a car alarm went off and the back window to a vehicle was broken in the 1400 block of Lakeland Drive Northeast.

Fraud

SPICER — A caller in the 10200 block of County Road 40 Northeast reported a fraudulent tax return at 9:51 a.m. Tuesday.

Trespass

LAKE LILLIAN — A party at 5:44 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of First Street West in Lake Lillian was issued a notice not to return to a property for one year or facing a possible trespassing charge.

ADVERTISEMENT

Theft

WILLMAR — A report of shoplifting was made at 11:40 a.m. Tuesday in the 1800 block of First Street South.

WILLMAR — A male party was cited for theft and shoplifting at 10:36 a.m. Tuesday in the 3300 block of First Street South.

WILLMAR — A male party was cited for theft at 3:08 p.m. Monday in the 2500 block of U.S. Highway 12 East.