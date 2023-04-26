Records published April 26, 2023
The Tribune publishes Records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are written by Tribune staff members based on information contained in public documents from the state court system and from law enforcement agencies. It is the Tribune’s policy that this column contain a complete record. Requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.
Crashes
WILLMAR — A two-vehicle crash resulting in severe damage was reported at 4:17 p.m. Monday in the 2500 block of Willmar Avenue Southwest. According to the Willmar Police Department media report, no one was injured.
WILLMAR — A crash resulting in damage to a utility box was reported at 1:36 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Technology Drive and Civic Center Drive Northeast. According to the report, a green Windstream Internet box had been hit. Attempts were made to contact the company but were unsuccessful. The cables are not a danger to the public, according to the report.
Criminal damage to property
WILLMAR — A caller reporter at 5:45 a.m. Tuesday that a car alarm went off and the back window to a vehicle was broken in the 1400 block of Lakeland Drive Northeast.
Fraud
SPICER — A caller in the 10200 block of County Road 40 Northeast reported a fraudulent tax return at 9:51 a.m. Tuesday.
Trespass
LAKE LILLIAN — A party at 5:44 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of First Street West in Lake Lillian was issued a notice not to return to a property for one year or facing a possible trespassing charge.
Theft
WILLMAR — A report of shoplifting was made at 11:40 a.m. Tuesday in the 1800 block of First Street South.
WILLMAR — A male party was cited for theft and shoplifting at 10:36 a.m. Tuesday in the 3300 block of First Street South.
WILLMAR — A male party was cited for theft at 3:08 p.m. Monday in the 2500 block of U.S. Highway 12 East.
