Records published April 27, 2023

Arrests

FOLEY — A 42-year-old male was arrested in Benton County at 6:19 a.m. Wednesday and transported to the Kandiyohi County Jail. He was listed as in custody as of 1 p.m. Wednesday with multiple pending charges.

WILLMAR — A 33-year-old suspect was arrested after a report of disorderly conduct at 8:58 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Seventh Street Northwest. The suspect was not listed as in custody at 1 p.m. Wednesday in the Kandiyohi County Jail.

According to the Willmar Police Department media report, a male was yelling in the middle of the street after another caller had reported a road rage incident around the same time.

Crash

WILLMAR — A crash was reported at 5:37 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of First Street South and Willmar Avenue Southwest. No injuries were listed in the report.

WILLMAR — A crash was reported at 4:28 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of 30th Street Northwest and U.S. Highway 12 West. No injuries were listed in the report.

Fraud

NEW LONDON — A caller reported at 8:39 a.m. Wednesday in the 24800 block of 55th Street Northeast in New London that someone had used their son’s name to file a tax return.

Theft

NEW LONDON — A woman reported theft at 9:31 p.m. Tuesday in the 5900 block of 192nd Avenue Northeast in New London.

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 4:55 p.m. Tuesday the theft of boots on April 23 in the 700 block of 19th Avenue Southeast.

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 4:06 p.m. Tuesday theft of a motor vehicle in the 400 block of Lakeland Drive Southeast.