Records published April 27, 2023
The Tribune publishes Records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are written by Tribune staff members based on information contained in public documents from the state court system and from law enforcement agencies. It is the Tribune’s policy that this column contain a complete record. Requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.
Arrests
FOLEY — A 42-year-old male was arrested in Benton County at 6:19 a.m. Wednesday and transported to the Kandiyohi County Jail. He was listed as in custody as of 1 p.m. Wednesday with multiple pending charges.
WILLMAR — A 33-year-old suspect was arrested after a report of disorderly conduct at 8:58 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Seventh Street Northwest. The suspect was not listed as in custody at 1 p.m. Wednesday in the Kandiyohi County Jail.
According to the Willmar Police Department media report, a male was yelling in the middle of the street after another caller had reported a road rage incident around the same time.
Crash
WILLMAR — A crash was reported at 5:37 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of First Street South and Willmar Avenue Southwest. No injuries were listed in the report.
WILLMAR — A crash was reported at 4:28 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of 30th Street Northwest and U.S. Highway 12 West. No injuries were listed in the report.
Fraud
NEW LONDON — A caller reported at 8:39 a.m. Wednesday in the 24800 block of 55th Street Northeast in New London that someone had used their son’s name to file a tax return.
Theft
NEW LONDON — A woman reported theft at 9:31 p.m. Tuesday in the 5900 block of 192nd Avenue Northeast in New London.
WILLMAR — A caller reported at 4:55 p.m. Tuesday the theft of boots on April 23 in the 700 block of 19th Avenue Southeast.
WILLMAR — A caller reported at 4:06 p.m. Tuesday theft of a motor vehicle in the 400 block of Lakeland Drive Southeast.
