Records published April 28, 2023

The Tribune publishes Records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are written by Tribune staff members based on information contained in public documents from the state court system and from law enforcement agencies. It is the Tribune’s policy that this column contain a complete record. Requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.

West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 5:04 AM

Assault

WILLMAR — An assault was reported at 10:32 a.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of 30th Street Northeast.

Crash

WILLMAR — A crash was reported at 9:10 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Highway 71 North and Ella Avenue Northwest. According to the report, a blue sedan had crashed into a tree and a party was standing outside the vehicle.

Willmar Fire Department, the Kandiyohi County Rescue Squad and the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office assisted Willmar police at the scene.

Fraud

PRINSBURG — A caller reported at 12:12 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of Third Street in Prinsburg that someone had used their Social Security number to open checking accounts.

SPICER — A caller in the 200 block of Lake Avenue South in Spicer reported at 3:12 p.m. Wednesday that someone attempted to open a credit card in their name. According to the report, the caller also reported fraudulent activity on other accounts. The caller reported there was no monetary loss at the time of the report.

Suspicious

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 11:46 p.m. Wednesday that an unknown individual dressed in a black sweatshirt and mask came to their house and knocked on their doors and windows while calling out for someone who does not live at their residence in the 800 block of Eighth Street Southwest.

According to the report, no officers were in the area at the time of the call. The caller was advised to call right away if the individual returned.

Theft

PENNOCK — A caller reported at 1:48 p.m. Thursday that a party on a property in the 10200 block of County Road 27 Northwest broke into various buildings.

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 1:06 p.m. Thursday a missing trailer from a business in the 4400 block of 15th Avenue Southeast.

WILLMAR — A report of theft was made at 12:27 p.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of 30th Street Northeast.

WILLMAR — A report of shoplifting was made at 9:33 a.m. Thursday in the 3300 of First Street South. According to the report, the theft occurred Wednesday after 12 p.m.

WILLMAR — A report of theft from a vending machine was made at 2:32 p.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of 30th Street Northeast.

WILLMAR — A report of four students not returning computers given to them was made at 1:58 p.m. Wednesday at a school in the 1700 block of 16th Street Northeast.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
