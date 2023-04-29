Records published April 29, 2023

Arrests

PARK RAPIDS — A 37-year-old man was arrested in Park Rapids on a Kandiyohi County warrant and transported to the Kandiyohi County Jail at 11:46 p.m. Thursday. He was listed as in custody at 1 p.m. Friday with a pending charge.

NEW LONDON — A 45-year-old man was arrested on a warrant at 2:37 p.m. Thursday in the 19400 block of 65th Street Northeast in New London. He was listed as in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail at 1 p.m. Friday with a pending felony charge.

Crashes

WILLMAR — A caller reported a hit-and-run crash at 12:15 p.m. Friday at the intersection of First Street South and Abbot Drive Southeast. According to the report, the suspect vehicle was described as a red Dodge Ram truck and was last seen going southbound on Highway 71.

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 9:14 a.m. Friday they were rear-ended at the intersection of 15th Avenue Southeast and County Road 9 Southeast. No injuries were listed in the report.

SPICER — A crash was reported at 9:27 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Highway 23 North and Medayto Street in Spicer. According to the report, the driver of a white minivan was driving the wrong way before the crash. No injuries were listed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Criminal damage to property

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 9:39 p.m. Thursday that items were thrown the window of a trailer after the window was shot out by a BB gun in the 1400 block of Lakeland Drive Northeast.

Disturbance

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 5:03 p.m. Thursday that a male party was making threats at people in the 300 block of Ninth Street Northwest. According to the report, the male suspect left in a white Dodge.

Domestic incident

WILLMAR — A male caller in the 200 block of Litchfield Avenue Southeast called 911 and requested officers arrest him at 5:01 p.m. Thursday. No identifying information on the caller was listed in the report.

Fraud

WILLMAR — A caller in the 1000 block of Ninth Street Southeast reported at 2:51 p.m. Thursday that their social security number was used by a party in California.

Harassment

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 8:07 p.m. Thursday that a party known to them made threat against them in the 600 block 12th Street Southwest.

Theft

PRINSBURG — A caller reported at 8:40 a.m. Friday that a company vehicle was stolen in the 100 block of Highway 7 in Prinsburg.

WILLMAR — A party reported a stolen truck at 11:08 a.m. Friday at the Law Enforcement Center in Willmar.