Records published April 29, 2023
The Tribune publishes Records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are written by Tribune staff members based on information contained in public documents from the state court system and from law enforcement agencies. It is the Tribune’s policy that this column contain a complete record. Requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.
Arrests
PARK RAPIDS — A 37-year-old man was arrested in Park Rapids on a Kandiyohi County warrant and transported to the Kandiyohi County Jail at 11:46 p.m. Thursday. He was listed as in custody at 1 p.m. Friday with a pending charge.
NEW LONDON — A 45-year-old man was arrested on a warrant at 2:37 p.m. Thursday in the 19400 block of 65th Street Northeast in New London. He was listed as in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail at 1 p.m. Friday with a pending felony charge.
Crashes
WILLMAR — A caller reported a hit-and-run crash at 12:15 p.m. Friday at the intersection of First Street South and Abbot Drive Southeast. According to the report, the suspect vehicle was described as a red Dodge Ram truck and was last seen going southbound on Highway 71.
WILLMAR — A caller reported at 9:14 a.m. Friday they were rear-ended at the intersection of 15th Avenue Southeast and County Road 9 Southeast. No injuries were listed in the report.
SPICER — A crash was reported at 9:27 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Highway 23 North and Medayto Street in Spicer. According to the report, the driver of a white minivan was driving the wrong way before the crash. No injuries were listed.
ADVERTISEMENT
Criminal damage to property
WILLMAR — A caller reported at 9:39 p.m. Thursday that items were thrown the window of a trailer after the window was shot out by a BB gun in the 1400 block of Lakeland Drive Northeast.
Disturbance
WILLMAR — A caller reported at 5:03 p.m. Thursday that a male party was making threats at people in the 300 block of Ninth Street Northwest. According to the report, the male suspect left in a white Dodge.
Domestic incident
WILLMAR — A male caller in the 200 block of Litchfield Avenue Southeast called 911 and requested officers arrest him at 5:01 p.m. Thursday. No identifying information on the caller was listed in the report.
Fraud
WILLMAR — A caller in the 1000 block of Ninth Street Southeast reported at 2:51 p.m. Thursday that their social security number was used by a party in California.
Harassment
WILLMAR — A caller reported at 8:07 p.m. Thursday that a party known to them made threat against them in the 600 block 12th Street Southwest.
Theft
PRINSBURG — A caller reported at 8:40 a.m. Friday that a company vehicle was stolen in the 100 block of Highway 7 in Prinsburg.
WILLMAR — A party reported a stolen truck at 11:08 a.m. Friday at the Law Enforcement Center in Willmar.
ADVERTISEMENT