Records published April 3, 2022

The Tribune publishes Records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are written by Tribune staff members based on information contained in public documents from the state court system and from law enforcement agencies. It is the Tribune’s policy that this column contain a complete record. Requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.

West Central Tribune staff report
West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 5:05 AM

Arrest

WILLMAR — A 35-year-old man was arrested pending a charge of second-degree driving while impaired — refusal to test after a traffic stop at 2:49 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Willmar Avenue and Ninth Street Southeast in Willmar, said the Willmar Police Department media report.

WILLMAR— A 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault around 3:50 a.m. Saturday at a property at the 1500 block of Trott Avenue Southwest in Willmar, said the Willmar Police Department media report.

Burglary

WILLMAR — A report of a burglary was made around 6:35 a.m. Saturday by the Willmar Papa Murphy's Pizza at 1516 First St. S., the Willmar Police Department media report said.

West Central Tribune staff report
West Central Tribune staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

news@wctrib.com
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
