Records published April 3, 2022

Arrest

WILLMAR — A 35-year-old man was arrested pending a charge of second-degree driving while impaired — refusal to test after a traffic stop at 2:49 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Willmar Avenue and Ninth Street Southeast in Willmar, said the Willmar Police Department media report.

WILLMAR— A 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault around 3:50 a.m. Saturday at a property at the 1500 block of Trott Avenue Southwest in Willmar, said the Willmar Police Department media report.

Burglary

WILLMAR — A report of a burglary was made around 6:35 a.m. Saturday by the Willmar Papa Murphy's Pizza at 1516 First St. S., the Willmar Police Department media report said.