Records published April 4, 2023

Arrest

WILLMAR — A 39-year-old was arrested for impaired driving after a traffic stop at 7:32 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Litchfield Avenue and Second Street Southwest. He was in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail at 1 p.m. Monday with three pending charges.

ST. PAUL — A 21-year-old was arrested on Kandiyohi County warrants in the 400 block of Grove Street in St. Paul at 6:35 p.m. Sunday. He was in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail as of 4 p.m. Monday with 11 pending charges.

WILLMAR — A 23-year-old was arrested on a Kandiyohi County warrant in the 500 block of Becker Avenue Southwest at 11:41 a.m. Monday. He was not listed as in custody as of 4 p.m. Monday.

Crash

WILLMAR — A crash was reported at 12:08 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Fifth Street and Willmar Avenue Southeast.

Fraud

WILLMAR — A person reported to police at 12:24 p.m. Monday that someone had filed for unemployment in their name in the 2200 block of 23rd Street Northeast.

Theft

WILLMAR — A caller reported theft of items after their vehicle had been tampered with on March 22 in the 100 block of Sixth Street Southwest.

ATWATER — A caller reported at 8:51 a.m. Monday that tools were taken out of his work vehicle in the 500 block of Second Street North in Atwater. According to the report, the theft was witnessed. The suspect vehicle was described as an older, red two-door car driven by a male with a female passenger.