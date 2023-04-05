Records published April 5, 2023

Arrests

WILLMAR — A 42-year-old suspect was arrested on Renville County warrants after a report of disorderly conduct at 11:26 a.m. Tuesday in the 2600 block of First Street South. The suspect was not listed as in custody in Renville or Kandiyohi counties at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

WILLMAR — A 41-year-old male was arrested on a warrant at 9:37 a.m. Tuesday after he had been observed by law enforcement. According to the report, the man was arrested near the intersection of Seventh Street Southwest and U.S. Highway 12.

He was in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail at 1 p.m. on a hold order for a felony charge.

DULUTH — A 21-year-old male was arrested in St. Louis County on a Kandiyohi County warrant at 9:19 p.m. Monday. He was listed as in custody at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Kandiyohi County Jail with a pending misdemeanor charge.

Criminal damage to property

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 12:24 p.m. Tuesday that their vehicle was damaged around 10:11 p.m. Monday night in the 500 block of Fourth Street Southeast.

ADVERTISEMENT

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 11:38 a.m. Tuesday that someone had broken into their mailbox in the 300 block of Lakeland Drive Southeast. According to the report, the caller didn’t believe anything was missing but advised that the mail door swings wide open.

Fraud

SPICER — A caller at an address listed on Nakota Drive Northeast in Spicer reported at 8:45 a.m. Tuesday that someone had attempted to get unemployment under their name.

WILLMAR — A caller at 6:46 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of Monongalia Avenue Southwest reported a computer scam.

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 12:24 p.m. Monday in the 2200 block of 23rd Street Northeast that someone filed for unemployment under their name.

Theft

WILLMAR — A theft was reported at 10:38 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of 19th Avenue Southeast.