50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, April 5

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Records published April 5, 2023

The Tribune publishes Records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are written by Tribune staff members based on information contained in public documents from the state court system and from law enforcement agencies. It is the Tribune’s policy that this column contain a complete record. Requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.

Stock art of red and blue emergency lights atop a police vehicle.
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 5:08 AM

Arrests

WILLMAR — A 42-year-old suspect was arrested on Renville County warrants after a report of disorderly conduct at 11:26 a.m. Tuesday in the 2600 block of First Street South. The suspect was not listed as in custody in Renville or Kandiyohi counties at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

WILLMAR — A 41-year-old male was arrested on a warrant at 9:37 a.m. Tuesday after he had been observed by law enforcement. According to the report, the man was arrested near the intersection of Seventh Street Southwest and U.S. Highway 12.

He was in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail at 1 p.m. on a hold order for a felony charge.

DULUTH — A 21-year-old male was arrested in St. Louis County on a Kandiyohi County warrant at 9:19 p.m. Monday. He was listed as in custody at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Kandiyohi County Jail with a pending misdemeanor charge.

Criminal damage to property

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 12:24 p.m. Tuesday that their vehicle was damaged around 10:11 p.m. Monday night in the 500 block of Fourth Street Southeast.

ADVERTISEMENT

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 11:38 a.m. Tuesday that someone had broken into their mailbox in the 300 block of Lakeland Drive Southeast. According to the report, the caller didn’t believe anything was missing but advised that the mail door swings wide open.

Fraud

SPICER — A caller at an address listed on Nakota Drive Northeast in Spicer reported at 8:45 a.m. Tuesday that someone had attempted to get unemployment under their name.

WILLMAR — A caller at 6:46 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of Monongalia Avenue Southwest reported a computer scam.

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 12:24 p.m. Monday in the 2200 block of 23rd Street Northeast that someone filed for unemployment under their name.

Theft

WILLMAR — A theft was reported at 10:38 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of 19th Avenue Southeast.

Latest crime and courts:

West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
What To Read Next
Carol Ford of Milan, aka the "Garden Goddess," is joined by Ken Meter (left) of the Crossroads Resource Center during a local foods discussion held March 23, 2023 in Montevideo sponsored by the Land Stewardship Project. Ford has a winter greenhouse and with her late husband Chuck Waibel promoted local foods production through the use of winter greenhouses.
Local
West central Minnesota ag producers writing the menu for a local foods economy
April 05, 2023 05:02 AM
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny
102821.N.WCT.CoAdminReview
Local
Jennie Lippert, Kandiyohi County Health and Human Services director, is leaving position
April 04, 2023 05:30 PM
 · 
By  Shelby Lindrud
ukulele-orchestra-of-great-britain-1_photo-allison-burke_41138845055_o.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
The Brits and their ukuleles are coming to Saint Benedict's Escher Auditorium
April 04, 2023 04:11 PM
 · 
By  Shelby Lindrud
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Ridgewater Practice 032723.003.jpg
College
Tribune Notebook: Ridgewater Warriors see improvement
April 04, 2023 03:59 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
A summer sun sets over the Minnesota River just upstream of the confluence with the Yellow Medicine River in the Upper Sioux Agency State Park. Bills recently introduced in the state Legislature call for transferring the park lands to the Upper Sioux Community.
Local
Info meeting planned April 5 in Granite Falls, Minnesota, on Upper Sioux park land transfer
March 30, 2023 05:44 AM
 · 
By  Linda Vanderwerf
Renville County Parks offer access and shoreline fishing opportunities along the Minnesota River.
Northland Outdoors
Renville County taking new look at possible park sale
March 31, 2023 02:50 PM
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny
Tribune's track and field roundup
Prep
Track and field: Minnewaska girls take 3rd at indoor meet
April 04, 2023 05:15 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott