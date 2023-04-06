Records published April 6, 2023

Rolled over semi

BLOMKEST — A report of a rolled over semi was made at 5:26 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of U.S. Highway 71 South and 225th Avenue Southeast. Blomkest Fire and First Responders and Lake Lillian Ambulance also responded to the report. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office also reported the crash to the Minnesota State Patrol.

Arrest

SPICER — A 28-year-old male was arrested at 12:06 p.m. Wednesday after calling to report a stray dog at a construction site in the 7700 block of North Shore Drive in Spicer.

The man was in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail at 1 p.m. Wednesday and held on a misdemeanor charge in another county.

WILLMAR — A 33-year-old was arrested after a report of suspicious activity at 8:21 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Second Street Southwest. The man was in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail at 1 p.m. Wednesday with a pending felony charge.

Criminal damage to property

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 11:05 a.m. Wednesday that someone had broken their rear window in the 1100 block of Sixth Street Southeast.

ADVERTISEMENT

Disturbance

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 6:34 p.m. Tuesday loud noises that sounded like gunshots in the 900 block of 17th Street Southeast.

Fraud

WILLMAR — A party reported at 2:47 p.m. Tuesday at the Law Enforcement Center in Willmar that someone had tried to file for unemployment under their name.