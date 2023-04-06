50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, April 6

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Records published April 6, 2023

The Tribune publishes Records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are written by Tribune staff members based on information contained in public documents from the state court system and from law enforcement agencies. It is the Tribune’s policy that this column contain a complete record. Requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.

Stock art of red and blue emergency lights atop a police vehicle.
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 5:00 AM

Rolled over semi

BLOMKEST — A report of a rolled over semi was made at 5:26 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of U.S. Highway 71 South and 225th Avenue Southeast. Blomkest Fire and First Responders and Lake Lillian Ambulance also responded to the report. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office also reported the crash to the Minnesota State Patrol.

Arrest

SPICER — A 28-year-old male was arrested at 12:06 p.m. Wednesday after calling to report a stray dog at a construction site in the 7700 block of North Shore Drive in Spicer.

The man was in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail at 1 p.m. Wednesday and held on a misdemeanor charge in another county.

WILLMAR — A 33-year-old was arrested after a report of suspicious activity at 8:21 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Second Street Southwest. The man was in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail at 1 p.m. Wednesday with a pending felony charge.

Criminal damage to property

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 11:05 a.m. Wednesday that someone had broken their rear window in the 1100 block of Sixth Street Southeast.

ADVERTISEMENT

Disturbance

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 6:34 p.m. Tuesday loud noises that sounded like gunshots in the 900 block of 17th Street Southeast.

Fraud

WILLMAR — A party reported at 2:47 p.m. Tuesday at the Law Enforcement Center in Willmar that someone had tried to file for unemployment under their name.

Latest crime and courts:

West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
What To Read Next
The new Minnesota REAL ID
Local
Information session on Real ID, enhanced driver's licenses set Tuesday in Atwater, Minnesota
April 06, 2023 07:02 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
Local
Funeral service listing published April 6, 2023
April 06, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
031523.N.WCT.WillmarMiddleSchool.02
Local
Willmar Middle School student claims to have gun, a search finds it was a toy
April 05, 2023 05:30 PM
 · 
By  Linda Vanderwerf
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
3 in Tuktoyaktuk.jpg
Northland Outdoors
'3 Old Guys' await clutch parts on home stretch of snowmobile trip from Minnesota to Alaska
April 05, 2023 08:23 AM
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
LondonLargeHeadShot2017.jpg
Sports
Bowling: Third time's the charm for former Willmar man
April 04, 2023 04:59 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Ridgewater Practice 032723.003.jpg
College
Tribune Notebook: Ridgewater Warriors see improvement
April 04, 2023 03:59 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
2023 Frozen Four Wednesday
College
Ahead of Boston U clash, Gophers not intending to let the Frozen Four fun end anytime soon
April 05, 2023 04:35 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers