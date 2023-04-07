50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
Records published April 7, 2023

The Tribune publishes Records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are written by Tribune staff members based on information contained in public documents from the state court system and from law enforcement agencies. It is the Tribune’s policy that this column contain a complete record. Requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.

Stock art of red and blue emergency lights atop a police vehicle.
West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 4:57 AM

Crash

WILLMAR — A crash was reported at 2:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of Litchfield Avenue Southwest. According to the report, a driver hit the back of a building. The reporting party stated the driver was OK but possibly intoxicated.

Fraud

WILLMAR — A caller in the 2300 block of 20th Avenue Southwest reported at 10:29 a.m. Thursday that their identity was stolen.

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 10:25 a.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of 105th Avenue Southwest that they were caught up in a scam via text messages. According to the report, the caller gave an “Agent Davies” their name, date of birth, and driver’s license number but no bank information. The caller was advised it was a scam and to request a fraud alert on their name from one of the three credit reporting agencies.

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 10:18 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Second Street Southwest a fraudulent purchase on their card.

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 8:18 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Sixth Street Southwest that checks were stolen and written out to a third party.

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 6:49 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of 14th Street Southeast that their debit card had been compromised.

WILLMAR — A caller in the 3200 block of Third Avenue Northwest reported at 2:22 p.m. Wednesday that they received paperwork for unemployment at their job, but stated they didn’t apply for it.

Theft

WILLMAR — A theft was reported at 3:50 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of Fifth Street Southeast.

WILLMAR — A party reported at 3:19 p.m. Wednesday that someone stole their phone in the 1000 block of 30th Street Northwest.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
