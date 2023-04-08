Records published April 8, 2023

Arrests

NEW LONDON — A 50-year-old woman was arrested on assault, and obstruction charges after a reported domestic incident at 2:51 p.m. Thursday in the 3400 block of 165th Avenue Northeast in New London. According to the report, the caller initially reported that someone was breaking into their home. The woman was in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail at 1 p.m. Friday with three pending charges.

WILLMAR — A 36-year-old man was arrested after a reported domestic incident at 10:03 a.m. Friday in the 1600 block of First Street South. He was in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail at 1 p.m. Friday with a pending drug possession charge.

WILLMAR — A 67-year-old suspect was arrested after a traffic stop at 8:10 p.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of First Street. They were not listed on the Kandiyohi County Jail roster at 1 p.m. Friday.

Harassment

WILLMAR — A party reported at 12:16 p.m. Friday ongoing harassment at the Law Enforcement Center in Willmar. According to the report, the party blocked another person on their phone, but claimed the same person kept finding ways to text them.

Hit-and-run

WILLMAR — A report of a company vehicle being damaged after a hit-and-run was made at 12 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of Olena Avenue Southeast.

Fraud

NEW LONDON — A party reported a scam at 11:44 a.m. Friday in the 9100 block of 187th Avenue Northeast.

Theft

LAKE LILLIAN — A caller reported at 3:16 p.m. Thursday that items had been stolen from their house in the 17200 block of 165th Street Southeast in Lake Lillian. According to the report, a handgun and cash was among the stolen items.

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 2:44 p.m. Thursday that $400 was stolen from their wallet in the 1600 block of First Street South.