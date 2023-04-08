50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, April 8

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Records published April 8, 2023

The Tribune publishes Records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are written by Tribune staff members based on information contained in public documents from the state court system and from law enforcement agencies. It is the Tribune’s policy that this column contain a complete record. Requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.

Stock art of red and blue emergency lights atop a police vehicle.
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 5:00 AM

Arrests

NEW LONDON — A 50-year-old woman was arrested on assault, and obstruction charges after a reported domestic incident at 2:51 p.m. Thursday in the 3400 block of 165th Avenue Northeast in New London. According to the report, the caller initially reported that someone was breaking into their home. The woman was in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail at 1 p.m. Friday with three pending charges.

WILLMAR — A 36-year-old man was arrested after a reported domestic incident at 10:03 a.m. Friday in the 1600 block of First Street South. He was in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail at 1 p.m. Friday with a pending drug possession charge.

WILLMAR — A 67-year-old suspect was arrested after a traffic stop at 8:10 p.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of First Street. They were not listed on the Kandiyohi County Jail roster at 1 p.m. Friday.

Harassment

WILLMAR — A party reported at 12:16 p.m. Friday ongoing harassment at the Law Enforcement Center in Willmar. According to the report, the party blocked another person on their phone, but claimed the same person kept finding ways to text them.

Hit-and-run

WILLMAR — A report of a company vehicle being damaged after a hit-and-run was made at 12 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of Olena Avenue Southeast.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fraud

NEW LONDON — A party reported a scam at 11:44 a.m. Friday in the 9100 block of 187th Avenue Northeast.

Theft

LAKE LILLIAN — A caller reported at 3:16 p.m. Thursday that items had been stolen from their house in the 17200 block of 165th Street Southeast in Lake Lillian. According to the report, a handgun and cash was among the stolen items.

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 2:44 p.m. Thursday that $400 was stolen from their wallet in the 1600 block of First Street South.

Latest crime and courts:

West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
What To Read Next
Field flooding
Local
Big snowpack, rapid jump in temps brings 'well above normal flood risk' in coming weeks
April 07, 2023 05:28 PM
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny
coronavirus art graphic
Health
New COVID-19 cases steady, no deaths reported in west central Minnesota
April 07, 2023 05:13 PM
 · 
By  Linda Vanderwerf
A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
Local
Funeral service listing published April 7, 2023
April 07, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Willmar Cardinals logo
Prep
WCT Sports Spotlight: Deshawna Hodges and Kezia May join the show
April 06, 2023 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
2023 Frozen Four Semifinal - Boston University vs. Minnesota
College
Luke Mittlestadt's two goals propel Gophers into Frozen Four title game
April 06, 2023 08:39 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
jea-1842-Twins-vs-Seattle-HO.jpg
Pro
What to expect at the Twins’ home opener on Friday
April 06, 2023 05:07 PM
 · 
By  Betsy Helfand / St. Paul Pioneer Press
IHM23-PennSt(Fri)
College
Michigan's Adam Fantilli crowned Hobey Baker Award winner
April 07, 2023 06:47 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers