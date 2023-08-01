Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, August 1

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Records published Aug. 1, 2023

The Tribune publishes Records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are written by Tribune staff members based on information contained in public documents from the state court system and from law enforcement agencies. It is the Tribune’s policy that this column contain a complete record. Requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.

Stock art of red and blue emergency lights atop a police vehicle.
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 5:04 AM

Arrest after pursuit

SUNBURG — A 34-year-old man was arrested after Kandiyohi County sheriff's deputies assisted the Minnesota State Patrol with stopping a vehicle near the intersection of 140th Street and 150th Avenue Northwest. The man was in custody at the Kandiyohi County as of Monday morning with three pending charges.

A news release from the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office said pursuit speeds reached 65 mph, lasted approximately 5 miles and was ended by a box-in technique.

Attempted theft

RAYMOND — A caller at 7:57 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Babcock Avenue West reported an older gray F-150 extended cab pickup tried to steal a trailer, but the trailer came unhooked. According to the report, the party driving the vehicle was confronted by someone before leaving. The vehicle was last seen going eastbound after the incident.

Crashes

WILLMAR — A crash was reported at 11:45 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Trott Avenue and Fourth Street Southeast. Willmar Fire Department, the Kandiyohi County Rescue Squad and Willmar Police responded to the report.

WILLMAR — A crash was reported around 8 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Willmar Avenue Southwest and Industrial Drive Southwest. Willmar Fire Department, the Kandiyohi County Rescue Squad and Willmar Police responded to the report.

ADVERTISEMENT

WILLMAR — A caller reported a hit-and-run crash at 12:53 p.m. Sunday in a parking lot in the 400 block of 15th Avenue Southwest. According to the report, a black vehicle hit a gold-colored Chevrolet Malibu before taking off from the parking lot. The direction of travel for the suspect vehicle was unknown.

Domestic abuse

SPICER — A caller reported at 5:47 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Lakeview Drive a domestic abuse incident that they said occurred Friday. According to the report, the caller stated they had marks on their neck.

Fraud

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 5:48 a.m. Monday that they had forgotten a card at an ATM in the 300 block of First Street South and it had since been used twice at a Speedway station.

Theft

LAKE LILLIAN — A caller reported at 11:50 a.m. Monday the theft of a dump trailer at a construction job site near the intersection of First Street East and Milkyway Avenue East.

RAYMOND — A caller in the 100 block of Fourth Street reported they were missing a chair after reporting a burglary at 7:57 p.m. Sunday.

Trespassing

BLOMKEST — Two parties were cited for trespassing after a caller in the 14200 block of 15th Street Southeast in Blomkest reported a male outside their home.

Latest crime and courts:

West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
What To Read Next
Old Office Max store 110322.jpg
Business
T.J. Maxx to open Aug. 13 in Willmar
12h ago
 · 
By  Levi Jones
Farmers Market 072923 001.jpg
Local
Photos: Farm-fresh produce abounds at Willmar-area farmers markets
13h ago
 · 
By  Macy Moore
accident-semi.jpg
Local
Fairfax, Minnesota, man expected to be charged with DWI after semi crash in Renville County
19h ago
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Willmar Stingers
Sports
Northwoods League: Trio of Stingers help Great Plains West win the Home Run Challenge
8h ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Willmar vs. Waterloo, 073023.001.jpg
Sports
Northwoods League: Willmar Stingers, Drey Dirksen top Waterloo Bucks
1d ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Amateur Baseball
Sports
Amateur baseball roundup: Atwater wins County Line championship
1d ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Baseball 01
Sports
Junior American Legion baseball: Montevideo makes its way back to state
1d ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott