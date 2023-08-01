Records published Aug. 1, 2023

Arrest after pursuit

SUNBURG — A 34-year-old man was arrested after Kandiyohi County sheriff's deputies assisted the Minnesota State Patrol with stopping a vehicle near the intersection of 140th Street and 150th Avenue Northwest. The man was in custody at the Kandiyohi County as of Monday morning with three pending charges.

A news release from the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office said pursuit speeds reached 65 mph, lasted approximately 5 miles and was ended by a box-in technique.

Attempted theft

RAYMOND — A caller at 7:57 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Babcock Avenue West reported an older gray F-150 extended cab pickup tried to steal a trailer, but the trailer came unhooked. According to the report, the party driving the vehicle was confronted by someone before leaving. The vehicle was last seen going eastbound after the incident.

Crashes

WILLMAR — A crash was reported at 11:45 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Trott Avenue and Fourth Street Southeast. Willmar Fire Department, the Kandiyohi County Rescue Squad and Willmar Police responded to the report.

WILLMAR — A crash was reported around 8 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Willmar Avenue Southwest and Industrial Drive Southwest. Willmar Fire Department, the Kandiyohi County Rescue Squad and Willmar Police responded to the report.

WILLMAR — A caller reported a hit-and-run crash at 12:53 p.m. Sunday in a parking lot in the 400 block of 15th Avenue Southwest. According to the report, a black vehicle hit a gold-colored Chevrolet Malibu before taking off from the parking lot. The direction of travel for the suspect vehicle was unknown.

Domestic abuse

SPICER — A caller reported at 5:47 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Lakeview Drive a domestic abuse incident that they said occurred Friday. According to the report, the caller stated they had marks on their neck.

Fraud

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 5:48 a.m. Monday that they had forgotten a card at an ATM in the 300 block of First Street South and it had since been used twice at a Speedway station.

Theft

LAKE LILLIAN — A caller reported at 11:50 a.m. Monday the theft of a dump trailer at a construction job site near the intersection of First Street East and Milkyway Avenue East.

RAYMOND — A caller in the 100 block of Fourth Street reported they were missing a chair after reporting a burglary at 7:57 p.m. Sunday.

Trespassing

BLOMKEST — Two parties were cited for trespassing after a caller in the 14200 block of 15th Street Southeast in Blomkest reported a male outside their home.