Records published Aug. 10, 2023

Arrests

WILLMAR — A 37-year-old male was arrested after a report of a fight at 8:59 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Lakeland Drive Southeast.

SPICER — A 46-year-old male was arrested after a traffic stop at 12:49 a.m. Wednesday in rural Spicer near the intersection of Kandiyohi County Road 4 and 138th Avenue Northeast. According to the report, the male party gave a false name and date of birth. The male was not listed as in custody on the Kandiyohi County Jail roster Wednesday morning.

WILLMAR — A 67-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of impaired driving and possession of a controlled substance after an initial report of suspicious activity at 7:40 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Becker Avenue and Lakeland Drive Southeast. The male was in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail as of Wednesday morning with multiple pending charges.

WILLMAR — A 36-year-old male was arrested for allegedly violating a court order at 7:21 p.m. Tuesday. He was not listed on the Kandiyohi County Jail roster as of Wednesday morning.

WILLMAR — A 28-year-old male was arrested on a warrant at 4:42 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Lower Trentwood Circle and Lakeland Drive Northeast. The male was in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail as of Wednesday morning with a pending felony charge.

WILLMAR — Two juveniles were arrested after a reported physical assault at 3:55 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of Fourth Street Southeast.

Crash

LAKE LILLIAN — A report of a vehicle off the road in the ditch was made at 3:58 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of County Road 4 and 165th Avenue Southeast in Lake Lillian.

Criminal damage to property

WILLMAR — A caller reported damage to a window at 11:37 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Lakeland Drive Southeast.

WILLMAR — A caller at 8:38 a.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Seventh Street Southwest reported damage done to their vehicle by an unknown suspect.

Fire

WILLMAR — A report of a semitrailer’s brakes on fire was made at 5:30 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Kandiyohi County Road 9 and U.S. Highway 12 East. The Kandiyohi Fire Department and the Sheriff’s Office responded.

Fraud

WILLMAR — A caller at 3:55 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Highland Road Southwest reported credit card fraud.

Theft

WILLMAR — A report of theft and damage to a phone was made at 9:18 a.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Litchfield Avenue Southeast.

LAKE LILLIAN — A caller reported theft of a dock at 2:16 p.m. Tuesday in the 7100 block of 147th Avenue Southeast in Lake Lillian.

Trespassing

ATWATER — A caller in the 500 block of Main Street North in Atwater reported a party was trespassing on their property at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

WILLMAR — A business in the 600 block of First Street South reported trespassing at 10:48 p.m. Tuesday. According to the report, an upset customer was angry the business wouldn’t deliver food to them in the Cash Wise parking lot.