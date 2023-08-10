Records published Aug. 10, 2023
The Tribune publishes Records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are written by Tribune staff members based on information contained in public documents from the state court system and from law enforcement agencies. It is the Tribune’s policy that this column contain a complete record. Requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.
Arrests
WILLMAR — A 37-year-old male was arrested after a report of a fight at 8:59 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Lakeland Drive Southeast.
SPICER — A 46-year-old male was arrested after a traffic stop at 12:49 a.m. Wednesday in rural Spicer near the intersection of Kandiyohi County Road 4 and 138th Avenue Northeast. According to the report, the male party gave a false name and date of birth. The male was not listed as in custody on the Kandiyohi County Jail roster Wednesday morning.
WILLMAR — A 67-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of impaired driving and possession of a controlled substance after an initial report of suspicious activity at 7:40 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Becker Avenue and Lakeland Drive Southeast. The male was in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail as of Wednesday morning with multiple pending charges.
WILLMAR — A 36-year-old male was arrested for allegedly violating a court order at 7:21 p.m. Tuesday. He was not listed on the Kandiyohi County Jail roster as of Wednesday morning.
WILLMAR — A 28-year-old male was arrested on a warrant at 4:42 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Lower Trentwood Circle and Lakeland Drive Northeast. The male was in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail as of Wednesday morning with a pending felony charge.
WILLMAR — Two juveniles were arrested after a reported physical assault at 3:55 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of Fourth Street Southeast.
Crash
LAKE LILLIAN — A report of a vehicle off the road in the ditch was made at 3:58 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of County Road 4 and 165th Avenue Southeast in Lake Lillian.
Criminal damage to property
WILLMAR — A caller reported damage to a window at 11:37 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Lakeland Drive Southeast.
WILLMAR — A caller at 8:38 a.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Seventh Street Southwest reported damage done to their vehicle by an unknown suspect.
Fire
WILLMAR — A report of a semitrailer’s brakes on fire was made at 5:30 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Kandiyohi County Road 9 and U.S. Highway 12 East. The Kandiyohi Fire Department and the Sheriff’s Office responded.
Fraud
WILLMAR — A caller at 3:55 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Highland Road Southwest reported credit card fraud.
Theft
WILLMAR — A report of theft and damage to a phone was made at 9:18 a.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Litchfield Avenue Southeast.
LAKE LILLIAN — A caller reported theft of a dock at 2:16 p.m. Tuesday in the 7100 block of 147th Avenue Southeast in Lake Lillian.
Trespassing
ATWATER — A caller in the 500 block of Main Street North in Atwater reported a party was trespassing on their property at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
WILLMAR — A business in the 600 block of First Street South reported trespassing at 10:48 p.m. Tuesday. According to the report, an upset customer was angry the business wouldn’t deliver food to them in the Cash Wise parking lot.
