Records published Aug. 11, 2023

Arrests

WILLMAR — A 23-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of impaired driving after a traffic stop at 12:31 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of Fifth Street and 19th Avenue Southwest. He was not listed as in custody Thursday morning at the Kandiyohi County Jail.

WILLMAR — Three parties were arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop at 12:06 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of Litchfield Avenue and Dolson Street Southeast. Two 19-year-old males and an 18-year-old female were taken into custody. All three parties were listed as in custody as of Thursday morning at the Kandiyohi County Jail with pending charges.

Assault

WILLMAR — An assault was reported at 12:31 p.m. Thursday in the 2200 block of 23rd Street Northeast. According to the report, two parties had hit each other.

WILLMAR — A caller at 7:42 a.m. Thursday in the 600 block of 13th Street Southwest reported ongoing assaults by a male party.

WILLMAR — An assault was reported at 7:25 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Seventh Street Northwest. According to the report, the assault occurred between two people at the fairgrounds.

WILLMAR — A caller at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of Willmar Avenue Southeast reported a domestic assault. According to the report, the incident occurred on Aug. 5.

Crashes

WILLMAR — A crash was reported at 10:26 a.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of First Street South. No injuries were listed in the report.

WILLMAR — A crash was reported at 10:15 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of Trott Avenue Southwest and First Street South. No injuries were listed in the report.

WILLMAR — A crash was reported at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of U.S. Highway 71 Northeast and 48th Avenue Northeast. According to the report, a person was texting while driving and went off the road and hit a guardrail.

WILLMAR — A crash was reported at 5:43 p.m. Wednesday at the Highway 23 bypass and First Street South. The Willmar Fire Department, Kandiyohi County Rescue Squad, Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office and Willmar police responded to the report.

ATWATER — A report of a triple axle truck rolled over in a ditch was made at 1:35 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of 30th Avenue and 172nd Street Southeast in rural Atwater. No injuries were listed in the report.

Graffiti

WILLMAR — A report of new graffiti located under the First Street Bridge in Willmar was made at 2:43 p.m. Wednesday.

Theft

SPICER — A caller reported at 3:01 p.m. Wednesday in the 12900 block of Indian Beach Road that someone stole their walk-behind mower after they went inside for the rain.

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 6:11 a.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of Business Highway 71 North that items were missing from their residence. According to the report, the caller was missing a W-2 form and other items.

WILLMAR — A caller reported a possible theft of gaming systems at 1:55 p.m. Wednesday in the 2400 block of Williams Parkway Southwest.

Trespassing

WILLMAR — A male party was issued a trespassing notice warning him against returning to a property in the 200 block of Second Street Southwest at 10:01 a.m. Thursday after a party identified him by looking at booking photos.