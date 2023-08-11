Records published Aug. 11, 2023
The Tribune publishes Records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are written by Tribune staff members based on information contained in public documents from the state court system and from law enforcement agencies. It is the Tribune’s policy that this column contain a complete record. Requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.
Arrests
WILLMAR — A 23-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of impaired driving after a traffic stop at 12:31 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of Fifth Street and 19th Avenue Southwest. He was not listed as in custody Thursday morning at the Kandiyohi County Jail.
WILLMAR — Three parties were arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop at 12:06 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of Litchfield Avenue and Dolson Street Southeast. Two 19-year-old males and an 18-year-old female were taken into custody. All three parties were listed as in custody as of Thursday morning at the Kandiyohi County Jail with pending charges.
Assault
WILLMAR — An assault was reported at 12:31 p.m. Thursday in the 2200 block of 23rd Street Northeast. According to the report, two parties had hit each other.
WILLMAR — A caller at 7:42 a.m. Thursday in the 600 block of 13th Street Southwest reported ongoing assaults by a male party.
WILLMAR — An assault was reported at 7:25 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Seventh Street Northwest. According to the report, the assault occurred between two people at the fairgrounds.
WILLMAR — A caller at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of Willmar Avenue Southeast reported a domestic assault. According to the report, the incident occurred on Aug. 5.
Crashes
WILLMAR — A crash was reported at 10:26 a.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of First Street South. No injuries were listed in the report.
WILLMAR — A crash was reported at 10:15 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of Trott Avenue Southwest and First Street South. No injuries were listed in the report.
WILLMAR — A crash was reported at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of U.S. Highway 71 Northeast and 48th Avenue Northeast. According to the report, a person was texting while driving and went off the road and hit a guardrail.
WILLMAR — A crash was reported at 5:43 p.m. Wednesday at the Highway 23 bypass and First Street South. The Willmar Fire Department, Kandiyohi County Rescue Squad, Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office and Willmar police responded to the report.
ATWATER — A report of a triple axle truck rolled over in a ditch was made at 1:35 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of 30th Avenue and 172nd Street Southeast in rural Atwater. No injuries were listed in the report.
Graffiti
WILLMAR — A report of new graffiti located under the First Street Bridge in Willmar was made at 2:43 p.m. Wednesday.
Theft
SPICER — A caller reported at 3:01 p.m. Wednesday in the 12900 block of Indian Beach Road that someone stole their walk-behind mower after they went inside for the rain.
WILLMAR — A caller reported at 6:11 a.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of Business Highway 71 North that items were missing from their residence. According to the report, the caller was missing a W-2 form and other items.
WILLMAR — A caller reported a possible theft of gaming systems at 1:55 p.m. Wednesday in the 2400 block of Williams Parkway Southwest.
Trespassing
WILLMAR — A male party was issued a trespassing notice warning him against returning to a property in the 200 block of Second Street Southwest at 10:01 a.m. Thursday after a party identified him by looking at booking photos.
