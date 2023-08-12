Records published Aug. 12, 2023

Montevideo man arrested in drug trafficking case

MONTEVIDEO — A 19-year old man from Montevideo was arrested on Aug. 10 by the CEE-VI Drug and Drug Task in connection with a drug trafficking case.

According to a news release from the task force, the man is allegedly connected to the trafficking of methamphetamine from Mexico to Minnesota.

Approximately 3.6 pounds of methamphetamine has been seized during the investigation, which remains active and ongoing.

Assisting the drug task force are the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the Chippewa County Sheriff's Office and the Montevideo Police Department.

Dog kills chickens

PAYNESVILLE — A dog at large allegedly ran into a neighbor's property and killed 12 chickens, which was reported around 1:55 p.m. Thursday on the 2800 block of Roseville Road Northeast.

According to the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Department , the dog's owner was cited for animal at large and a potentially dangerous dog letter will be sent as well.