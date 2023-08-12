Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Records published Aug. 12, 2023

The Tribune publishes Records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are written by Tribune staff members based on information contained in public documents from the state court system and from law enforcement agencies. It is the Tribune’s policy that this column contain a complete record. Requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.

West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 5:00 AM

Montevideo man arrested in drug trafficking case

MONTEVIDEO — A 19-year old man from Montevideo was arrested on Aug. 10 by the CEE-VI Drug and Drug Task in connection with a drug trafficking case.

According to a news release from the task force, the man is allegedly connected to the trafficking of methamphetamine from Mexico to Minnesota.

Approximately 3.6 pounds of methamphetamine has been seized during the investigation, which remains active and ongoing.

Assisting the drug task force are the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the Chippewa County Sheriff's Office and the Montevideo Police Department.

Dog kills chickens

PAYNESVILLE — A dog at large allegedly ran into a neighbor's property and killed 12 chickens, which was reported around 1:55 p.m. Thursday on the 2800 block of Roseville Road Northeast.

According to the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Department , the dog's owner was cited for animal at large and a potentially dangerous dog letter will be sent as well.

Latest crime and courts:

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

