Records published Aug. 14, 2023

Two injured in crash near Lake Henry

LAKE HENRY — The drivers of two vehicles involved in a Saturday crash in Stearns County near Lake Henry suffered non-life-threatening injuries, with only one transported to a hospital for medical care.

Derek Robert Welle, 28, of Belgrade, was not taken to a health care facility, while John Benjamin Eder, 64, of Kimball, was transported to CentraCare. Both men were wearing their seat belts.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol report, around 11:34 a.m. Aug. 12, a 2013 Chevrolet Cruze, driven by Welles and a 2012 Chevrolet Impala, driven by Eder, collided near the intersection of Minnesota Highway 4 and Stearns County Road 19.

Assisting at the scene were the State Patrol, Lake Henry Fire Department, Belgrade Police Department and Stearns County.

Man injured in Meeker County crash

COSMOS — A 42-year-old man suffered non-life threatening injuries in a one-vehicle crash in Meeker County on Sunday.

The Minnesota State Patrol report said Timothy Edward Deif, 42, of Chanhassen, was driving a 2013 Chrysler Town and Country van westbound on Highway 7 in Cedar Mills Township around 11:51 a.m. Sunday when the van left the road and went into the ditch.

Deif was transported to Hutchinson Hospital. He was wearing his seat belt.

Cosmos Ambulance assisted the State Patrol at the scene.

Fight broken up at Kandiyohi County Fair

WILLMAR — Willmar Police officers and a deputy from the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a fight around 11:49 p.m. Friday at the Kandiyohi County Fairgrounds. The individual who reported the fight said they were jumped by a couple of females. One person was cited, according to the media report..

Walmart requests extra law enforcement patrols

WILLMAR — The Walmart in Willmar requested extra law enforcement patrols around its store on 19th Avenue Southeast in Willmar. The request, reported 4:10 p.m. Friday, said that there have been problems with vehicles and people loitering on the property, doing burnouts in the parking lot and leaving trash behind.

According to the media report, Walmart submitted a letter to the Willmar Police Department giving officers the permission to take legal action, including removing people from Walmart property, without specific instructions from Walmart management.

Woman arrested for driving while impaired

WILLMAR — A 29-year-old woman was arrested for third-degree driving while impaired around 2:21 a.m. Sunday at the Highway 23 and Highway 71 Northeast split in Willmar.