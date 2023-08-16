Records published Aug. 16, 2023

Arrest

WILLMAR — A 54-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of impaired driving after an initial traffic complaint reported at 2:38 p.m. Monday near the intersection of U.S. Highway 12 and 60th Street Northwest.

According to the report, a westbound Jeep was all over the road driving on the shoulder and into oncoming traffic. The man was in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail as of 2 p.m. Tuesday with pending charges.

Power line struck

LAKE LILLIAN — A report was made at 3:59 a.m. Tuesday that a hopper from a sweetcorn trailer hooked onto some power lines in the intersection of 210th Avenue and 150th Street Southeast in rural Lake Lillian and snapped the lines. No injuries were reported among the field crew and the farm equipment was not damaged. Lake Lillian Fire Department and the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report.

Theft

WILLMAR — A caller reported a theft at 6:12 p.m. Monday in the 3300 block of First Street South. According to the report, the theft occurred on Aug. 9.

WILLMAR — A possible theft of a phone and cologne was reported at 5:38 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of 27th Avenue Southwest.

