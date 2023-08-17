Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Records published Aug. 17, 2023

The Tribune publishes Records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are written by Tribune staff members based on information contained in public documents from the state court system and from law enforcement agencies. It is the Tribune’s policy that this column contain a complete record. Requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.

West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 5:04 AM

Arrest

WILLMAR — A 28-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Becker Avenue and 11th Street Southwest.

Assault

WILLMAR — A caller reported an assault at 7:09 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Becker Avenue Southeast.

Crashes

WILLMAR — A caller reported a crash at 10:41 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of First Street South and Willmar Avenue Southwest. No injuries were listed in the report.

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 7:04 a.m. Wednesday that a car rear-ended a semitrailer at the intersection of Litchfield Avenue and 10th Street Southwest.

In an emailed news release issued Wednesday afternoon by Willmar Police Chief Jim Felt, the injured driver was identified as Muzamil Hassan, 20, of Willmar.

According to Felt, Hassan was driving eastbound on Litchfield Avenue and was turning north on 10th Street when he struck the side of a westbound Peterbilt semitractor driven by Aaron Withrow, 34, of Sauk Rapids.

Felt said Hassan was transported by CentraCare Emergency Medical Services to the hospital for minor injuries.

The semitrailer was empty but the fuel tank was damaged, causing a small fuel spill.

Willmar police were assisted by the Willmar Fire Department, Kandiyohi County Rescue Squad and CentraCare EMS.

PAYNESVILLE — A report of a gray one-ton pickup truck rolled in the ditch was made at 7:29 p.m. Tuesday in the 20300 block of 262nd Avenue Northeast in Paynesville. According to the report, the driver was not at the scene of the crash. A family member was at the scene and stated they received a call from the driver, who stated he was fine.

Damage to property

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 3:35 p.m. Tuesday that someone had damaged their vehicle in the 1700 block of 16th Street Northeast.

Dog bite

NEW LONDON — A caller reported at 10:51 a.m. Wednesday a dog bite that occurred Tuesday in the 600 block of West River Drive in New London.

Fraud

NEW LONDON — A caller in the 17000 block of County Road 9 Northeast reported at 9:54 a.m. Wednesday they believed someone used their information to open an account with a cell phone service provider.

Graffiti

WILLMAR — A caller at 4:05 p.m. Tuesday reported graffiti on a playground along First Avenue Northwest.

Suspicious activity

REGAL — A caller reported at 8:11 a.m. Wednesday that someone earlier had parked a vehicle and shut the lights off as the were running back and forth on the roadway in Regal near the intersection of Minnesota Highway 55 and 143rd Street Northeast. According to the report, the incident occurred around 3:30 a.m., and an officer also later arrived at the scene.

Latest crime and courts:

