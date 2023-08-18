Records published Aug. 18, 2023

Power pole smoking

WILLMAR — A report of a power pole on fire and power “snapping” was made at 7:18 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of 20th Avenue Southeast. Willmar Fire Department and police responded.

Semi loses trailers

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 12:36 p.m. Thursday that a semitractor lost multiple trailers and foam blocks were scattered all over the roadway at the intersection of U.S. Highway 71 and 66th Avenue Northeast.

Truck on fire

PENNOCK — A report of a truck fully engulfed in flames was made at 3:21 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of County Road 1 Northwest in Pennock. The Pennock Fire Department responded to the report. Kandiyohi County sheriff's deputies assisted with traffic control at the scene.

Arrest

WILLMAR — A 23-year-old female was arrested on an outstanding warrant at 10:46 a.m. Thursday after a caller in the 3000 block of Second Avenue Northwest reported that they didn’t want the female party on their property. The woman was in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail as of 2 p.m. Thursday with a pending gross misdemeanor charge.

Assault

SPICER — A party in the Kandiyohi County Jail reported an assault at 8:03 a.m. Thursday. According to the report, the party said the incident happened earlier in the 4600 block of 132nd Avenue Northeast in Spicer.

Crash

WILLMAR — A party was transported by ambulance for a possible wrist or hand injury after a crash was reported at 1:55 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Fifth Street and 24th Avenue Southeast. Willmar police were assisted by the Willmar Fire Department and the Kandiyohi County Rescue Squad.

Vandalism

WILLMAR — A caller reported graffiti on the north side of a building in the 2000 block of Ninth Street Southwest at 12:18 p.m. Wednesday. According to the report the caller stated it was done between 5 p.m. Tuesday and 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Harassment

WILLMAR — A caller reported being harassed at 12:04 p.m. Thursday in the 1800 block of Seventh Avenue Southeast.

Suspicious vehicle

WILLMAR — A caller reported a suspicious vehicle at 11:57 a.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of Fifth Street Southeast. According to the report, the vehicle was stuffed full with items and had broken out windows.

Theft

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 11:36 a.m. Thursday that a party attempted to steal a shopping cart in the 700 block of 19th Avenue Southeast.

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 10:15 a.m. Thursday the theft of various items from their residence in the 1500 block of 15th Street Southeast.

WILLMAR — A caller in the 300 block of Monongalia Avenue Southwest reported at 11 p.m. Wednesday that their vehicle was gone through. According to the report, $20, a phone charger, and a $50 bowling ball were taken. The caller did not wish to file a report and just wanted law enforcement to be aware.

Trespassing

WILLMAR — A party was cited for trespassing at an address in the 2000 block of First Street South at 4:12 p.m. Wednesday.

