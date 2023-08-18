Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, August 18

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Records published Aug. 18, 2023

The Tribune publishes Records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are written by Tribune staff members based on information contained in public documents from the state court system and from law enforcement agencies. It is the Tribune’s policy that this column contain a complete record. Requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.

Stock art of red and blue emergency lights atop a police vehicle.
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 5:02 AM

Power pole smoking

WILLMAR — A report of a power pole on fire and power “snapping” was made at 7:18 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of 20th Avenue Southeast. Willmar Fire Department and police responded.

Semi loses trailers

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 12:36 p.m. Thursday that a semitractor lost multiple trailers and foam blocks were scattered all over the roadway at the intersection of U.S. Highway 71 and 66th Avenue Northeast.

Truck on fire

PENNOCK — A report of a truck fully engulfed in flames was made at 3:21 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of County Road 1 Northwest in Pennock. The Pennock Fire Department responded to the report. Kandiyohi County sheriff's deputies assisted with traffic control at the scene.

Arrest

WILLMAR — A 23-year-old female was arrested on an outstanding warrant at 10:46 a.m. Thursday after a caller in the 3000 block of Second Avenue Northwest reported that they didn’t want the female party on their property. The woman was in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail as of 2 p.m. Thursday with a pending gross misdemeanor charge.

Assault

SPICER — A party in the Kandiyohi County Jail reported an assault at 8:03 a.m. Thursday. According to the report, the party said the incident happened earlier in the 4600 block of 132nd Avenue Northeast in Spicer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Crash

WILLMAR — A party was transported by ambulance for a possible wrist or hand injury after a crash was reported at 1:55 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Fifth Street and 24th Avenue Southeast. Willmar police were assisted by the Willmar Fire Department and the Kandiyohi County Rescue Squad.

Vandalism

WILLMAR — A caller reported graffiti on the north side of a building in the 2000 block of Ninth Street Southwest at 12:18 p.m. Wednesday. According to the report the caller stated it was done between 5 p.m. Tuesday and 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Harassment

WILLMAR — A caller reported being harassed at 12:04 p.m. Thursday in the 1800 block of Seventh Avenue Southeast.

Suspicious vehicle

WILLMAR — A caller reported a suspicious vehicle at 11:57 a.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of Fifth Street Southeast. According to the report, the vehicle was stuffed full with items and had broken out windows.

Theft

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 11:36 a.m. Thursday that a party attempted to steal a shopping cart in the 700 block of 19th Avenue Southeast.

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 10:15 a.m. Thursday the theft of various items from their residence in the 1500 block of 15th Street Southeast.

WILLMAR — A caller in the 300 block of Monongalia Avenue Southwest reported at 11 p.m. Wednesday that their vehicle was gone through. According to the report, $20, a phone charger, and a $50 bowling ball were taken. The caller did not wish to file a report and just wanted law enforcement to be aware.

Trespassing

WILLMAR — A party was cited for trespassing at an address in the 2000 block of First Street South at 4:12 p.m. Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Latest crime and courts:

West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
What To Read Next
A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
Local
Funeral service listing published Aug. 18, 2023
39m ago
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Cruise Nights 081723 002.jpg
Local
Photos: Cars roll into New London for Cruise Night
13h ago
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Olivia Hospital 041223 004.jpg
Members Only
Health
Olivia Hospital & Clinic seeing success in provider recruitment, leveraging specialty care
1d ago
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Atwater's Jason Vejtruba picks up speed during Heat 2 of the WISSOTA Midwest Mods on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023 at KRA Speedway in Willmar.
Sports
Auto racing: Another win for Atwater driver
7h ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Raymond's Tanner Bauman watches the ball after making contact during the Region 4C championship game against Bird Island on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023 at Milroy.
Sports
Amateur baseball: Rockets like their chances
2d ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Bird Island's James Woelfel is greeted by the dugout after scoring a run in the seventh inning during the Region 4C championship game against Raymond on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023 at Milroy.
Sports
ELLIOTT: Bullfrogs are ready for another run
2d ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
RuterHighFive.jpg
Sports
Tribune notebook: Willmar Legion coach receives honor
2d ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott