Records published Aug. 19, 2023

Smoke in building

WILLMAR — Willmar police assisted on a report of smoke in a building and a woman passed out on a stairway at 9:36 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of 15th Avenue Southwest. Willmar Fire Department responded to the report. Capt. Michael Anderson of the Willmar Police Department confirmed in an email to the West Central Tribune that the woman was examined and cleared by ambulance personnel.

Disorderly conduct

WILLMAR — A report of a disorderly male punching walls was made at 10:46 a.m. Friday at a business in the 2400 block of First Street South.

Domestic incident

WILLMAR — A report of a physical altercation between a male and female was made at 9:22 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Vos Park Drive Northwest. According to the report, the female party had asked the male party for money he owed her. The male then refused and got upset.

Fraud

WILLMAR — A caller in the 1400 block of Ninth Street Southeast reported at 11:19 a.m. Friday that someone had used their Social Security number to obtain a loan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Graffiti

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 7:11 a.m. Friday graffiti on the east side by a driveway on a property in the 1800 block of 41st Avenue Northeast.

Theft

WILLMAR — A party was cited for theft at 8:10 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of 19th Avenue Southeast.

RAYMOND — A caller at 7:06 p.m. Thursday wanted to document items they said a party known to them had taken from a property in the 11700 block of 105th Avenue Southwest.

SUNBURG — A caller asked to file a report of motor vehicle theft at 2:41 p.m. Thursday in the 2300 block of County Road 1 Northwest in Sunburg.

SPICER — A report of shoplifting was made at 1:05 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Access Drive in Spicer. According to the report, law enforcement was waiting on video footage of the theft and a witness statement.

Trespassing

WILLMAR — A trespass notice for a property in the 700 block of Second Street Southwest was given at 11:09 a.m. Friday.