Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, August 2

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Records published Aug. 2, 2023

The Tribune publishes Records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are written by Tribune staff members based on information contained in public documents from the state court system and from law enforcement agencies. It is the Tribune’s policy that this column contain a complete record. Requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.

Stock art of red and blue emergency lights atop a police vehicle.
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 5:01 AM

Arrests

WILLMAR — A 41-year-old man was arrested after an initial report of trespassing was made at 5:27 a.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of First Street South. He was not listed on the Kandiyohi County Jail roster as of Tuesday morning.

BENSON — A 58-year-old man was arrested on a warrant at 1:09 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of 14th Street North in Benson. He was in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail as of Tuesday morning with a pending misdemeanor charge.

GRANITE FALLS — A 44-year-old man was arrested on a warrant at 2:23 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of Ninth Avenue in Granite Falls. The man was in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail as of Tuesday morning with two pending felony charges.

Criminal damage to property

ATWATER — A caller reported at 10:02 p.m. Monday that someone had driven a golf cart into a pond in the 1600 block of Wyoming Avenue West in Atwater.

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 10:59 p.m. Monday they heard noises and found their vehicle windows smashed out in the 1300 block of Ninth Street Southwest.

ADVERTISEMENT

Harassment

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 4:04 p.m. Monday that a party known to them was harassing them and employees at a shop they rent in the 4800 block of U.S. Highway 71 South.

Theft

WILLMAR — A caller in the 5800 block of Seventh Avenue Northwest in Willmar reported that firearms were stolen after vehicles in the area were gone through overnight.

Latest crime and courts:

West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
What To Read Next
A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
Local
Funeral service listing published Aug. 2, 2023
29m ago
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Senator Amy Klobuchar, D-Minnesota, responds to comments from Rich Schneider, superintendent of schools, Yellow Medicine East, on the worker shortage that his and other rural school districts are facing. The senator met with several civic representatives in Granite Falls for a listening session on Sunday.
Local
Sen. Amy Klobuchar's western Minnesota visit is reminder of work yet to do
13h ago
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny
Tepetonka site photo
Local
Environmental review open for Tepetonka golf course in Kandiyohi County
13h ago
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Willmar Stingers
Sports
Northwoods League: Great Plains All-Star Game ends in a tie
7h ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
YME junior Drew Almich makes a throw to first base during a Class A state quarterfinal game against New Ulm Cathedral on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Joe Faber Field in St. Cloud.
Sports
Junior American Legion baseball: Granite Falls hoping for a homefield advantage
14h ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Montevideo vs. Minneota, 072523.003.jpg
Sports
Junior American Legion baseball: Montevideo has momentum heading into state
14h ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Willmar Stingers
Sports
Northwoods League: Trio of Stingers help Great Plains West win the Home Run Challenge
1d ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne