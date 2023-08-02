Records published Aug. 2, 2023

Arrests

WILLMAR — A 41-year-old man was arrested after an initial report of trespassing was made at 5:27 a.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of First Street South. He was not listed on the Kandiyohi County Jail roster as of Tuesday morning.

BENSON — A 58-year-old man was arrested on a warrant at 1:09 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of 14th Street North in Benson. He was in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail as of Tuesday morning with a pending misdemeanor charge.

GRANITE FALLS — A 44-year-old man was arrested on a warrant at 2:23 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of Ninth Avenue in Granite Falls. The man was in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail as of Tuesday morning with two pending felony charges.

Criminal damage to property

ATWATER — A caller reported at 10:02 p.m. Monday that someone had driven a golf cart into a pond in the 1600 block of Wyoming Avenue West in Atwater.

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 10:59 p.m. Monday they heard noises and found their vehicle windows smashed out in the 1300 block of Ninth Street Southwest.

Harassment

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 4:04 p.m. Monday that a party known to them was harassing them and employees at a shop they rent in the 4800 block of U.S. Highway 71 South.

Theft

WILLMAR — A caller in the 5800 block of Seventh Avenue Northwest in Willmar reported that firearms were stolen after vehicles in the area were gone through overnight.