Records published Aug. 21, 2023

Crashes

REDWOOD COUNTY — A crash that occurred at 4:43 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Redwood County Road 4 and Redwood County Road 10 that involved a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado driven by a 17-year-old male and a 2010 Peterbilt 386 driven by a 63-year-old man sent the juvenile male to the Tracy Hospital for suspected minor injuries.

The Silverado was traveling westbound on County Road 4 and failed to stop at the stop sign and struck the rear of the trailer on the driver's side of the Peterbilt, which was traveling southbound on County Road 10.

The report from the Redwood County Sheriff's Office shows there are pending charges for the crash.

WILLMAR — A report of a crash was taken at 11:28 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of 15th Avenue and 24th Street Northwest. The car hit a tree and the reporting party stated they were a passenger, hit their knee and it may be broken. The reporting party also stated that everyone was out of the car and it was smoking. Willmar Police Department, Willmar Fire and the Kandiyohi County Rescue Squad assisted at the scene.

SPICER — A report was taken at 9:55 p.m. Saturday of a man who fell off his bike and was unresponsive, but breathing, near the intersection of Minnesota Highway 23 and Manitoba Street. The man was unconscious for three minutes, but then was able to stand up and was talking. He was transported to CentraCare - Rice Memorial Hospital.

Arrests

WILLMAR — A 21-year-old man was arrested at 2:32 a.m. Sunday for driving while intoxicated near the intersection of U.S. Highway 71 and 60th Street Northeast.

SPICER — A 52-year-old man was arrested at 7:10 p.m. Saturday on Green Lake for driving a watercraft while intoxicated after a watercraft crash was reported. There were no injuries in the crash. The man was in the Kandiyohi County Jail as of 4 p.m. Sunday awaiting a court appearance on two gross misdemeanor charges of driving while intoxicated.

SPICER — A 46-year-old man was arrested at 3:52 p.m. Saturday for domestic assault on the 14200 block of Kandiyohi County Road 5. According to the Kandiyohi County in-custody report, the man is facing misdemeanor charges, but has been boarded to another facility.

Fire

NEW LONDON — A report was taken at 2:09 p.m. Saturday of a boat on fire on the north side of Lake Andrew at the Oak Ridge Campground. Nobody was on the boat. New London Fire and the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene.