Records published Aug. 22, 2023

Fire burns trailer house

RAYMOND — A report of a trailer house on fire was made at 10:59 a.m. Monday in the 8300 block of 135th Avenue Southwest in Raymond. According to the report, everyone at the location was out of the trailer. Raymond Fire Department responded and was assisted by the Prinsburg Fire Department, Raymond Ambulance and the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office.

Arrests

WILLMAR — A 41-year-old man was arrested on a warrant and turned over to the Kandiyohi County Jail at 10:44 a.m. Monday.

GREENLAKE TOWNSHIP — A 41-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of impaired driving after a traffic complaint made at 6:16 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. Highway 71 and County Road 27 Northeast. According to the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office media report, it was found the man had a 2020 warrant as well. The man was in custody as of 10:20 a.m. Monday at the Kandiyohi County Jail with two pending gross misdemeanor charges.

WILLMAR — A 23-year-old woman was arrested after a reported assault at 8 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of 15th Avenue Northwest. According to the report, Willmar police assisted emergency medical services personnel at the location.

Crashes

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 8:28 a.m. Monday that someone had hit the left rear panel on their vehicle over the weekend at the intersection of Mary Avenue and Fifth Street Southeast.

WILLMAR — A crash was reported at 5:39 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of Lakeland Drive Southeast. No one was injured, according to the report.

Disorderly conduct

SPICER — An officer reported a disorderly male at 1:14 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Lake Avenue South in Spicer. According to the report, the disorderly male had been kicked out of a business and attempted to get back in.

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 12:52 a.m. Sunday that a male party had put his hands on them and pushed them down a hallway in the 1400 block of Fifth Street Southwest.

Fight

WILLMAR — A fight was reported at 12:53 a.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Highway 71 Northeast. According to the report, the instigating party left prior to law enforcement’s arrival. Officers remained in the area until other parties cleared out.

Theft

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 4:31 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Willmar Avenue Southeast that a bike was stolen from a parking lot near the intersection of Ninth Street and 11th Avenue Southeast.

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 7:35 a.m. Sunday that a male party stole between $12 and $15 of merchandise around midnight from a business in the 2500 block of U.S. Highway 12 East.