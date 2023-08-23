Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
News Local

Records published Aug. 23, 2023

The Tribune publishes Records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are written by Tribune staff members based on information contained in public documents from the state court system and from law enforcement agencies. It is the Tribune’s policy that this column contain a complete record. Requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.

West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 5:02 AM
Local
Willmar man injured in three-vehicle crash, other drivers unharmed
Matthew John Stegeman, 24, suffered non-life threatening injuries after his freightliner truck collided with a semitractor on Minnesota Highway 7. A third vehicle was also struck after the initial collision.
19h ago
 · 
By  Dale Morin
Local
Juvenile motorcyclist suffers minor injuries in Willmar crash
A juvenile driver was treated for minor injuries Monday at the scene of a motorcycle vs. SUV crash in Willmar. The driver of the SUV was issued a citation for failure to yield the right of way.
17h ago
 · 
By  Dale Morin

Crash

WILLMAR — A caller in the 2200 block of First Street South at 12:02 p.m. Tuesday reported backing into another car. No injuries were listed in the report.

Criminal damage to property

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 1:21 p.m. Monday that their vehicle had been gone through and damaged in the 2100 block of 15th Avenue Northwest.

Fraud

WILLMAR — A party reported at 6:35 p.m. Monday at the Law Enforcement Center in Willmar that another party was using their Social Security number to work.

Littering

WILLMAR — A report of garbage being dumped all over was made at 12:09 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of Gorton Avenue Northwest.

West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
Local
Local
Local
Prep
Prep
Prep
Sports
