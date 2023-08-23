Records published Aug. 23, 2023

Local Willmar man injured in three-vehicle crash, other drivers unharmed Matthew John Stegeman, 24, suffered non-life threatening injuries after his freightliner truck collided with a semitractor on Minnesota Highway 7. A third vehicle was also struck after the initial collision.

Local Juvenile motorcyclist suffers minor injuries in Willmar crash A juvenile driver was treated for minor injuries Monday at the scene of a motorcycle vs. SUV crash in Willmar. The driver of the SUV was issued a citation for failure to yield the right of way.

Crash

WILLMAR — A caller in the 2200 block of First Street South at 12:02 p.m. Tuesday reported backing into another car. No injuries were listed in the report.

Criminal damage to property

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 1:21 p.m. Monday that their vehicle had been gone through and damaged in the 2100 block of 15th Avenue Northwest.

Fraud

WILLMAR — A party reported at 6:35 p.m. Monday at the Law Enforcement Center in Willmar that another party was using their Social Security number to work.

Littering

WILLMAR — A report of garbage being dumped all over was made at 12:09 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of Gorton Avenue Northwest.

ADVERTISEMENT