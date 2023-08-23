Records published Aug. 23, 2023
The Tribune publishes Records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are written by Tribune staff members based on information contained in public documents from the state court system and from law enforcement agencies. It is the Tribune’s policy that this column contain a complete record. Requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.
Matthew John Stegeman, 24, suffered non-life threatening injuries after his freightliner truck collided with a semitractor on Minnesota Highway 7. A third vehicle was also struck after the initial collision.
A juvenile driver was treated for minor injuries Monday at the scene of a motorcycle vs. SUV crash in Willmar. The driver of the SUV was issued a citation for failure to yield the right of way.
Crash
WILLMAR — A caller in the 2200 block of First Street South at 12:02 p.m. Tuesday reported backing into another car. No injuries were listed in the report.
Criminal damage to property
WILLMAR — A caller reported at 1:21 p.m. Monday that their vehicle had been gone through and damaged in the 2100 block of 15th Avenue Northwest.
Fraud
WILLMAR — A party reported at 6:35 p.m. Monday at the Law Enforcement Center in Willmar that another party was using their Social Security number to work.
Littering
WILLMAR — A report of garbage being dumped all over was made at 12:09 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of Gorton Avenue Northwest.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT