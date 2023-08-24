Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Records published Aug. 23, 2023

The Tribune publishes Records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are written by Tribune staff members based on information contained in public documents from the state court system and from law enforcement agencies. It is the Tribune’s policy that this column contain a complete record. Requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.

West Central Tribune staff report
West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 5:01 AM
Local
Teen injured in rollover near Hector, Minnesota
Hector teen's vehicle entered the ditch south of Hector just after midnight Wednesday.
18h ago
West Central Tribune staff report
Local
Litchfield, Minnesota, man injured in crash near Sauk Centre
Wade Erwin Hicks suffered non-life -hreatening injuries in accident west of Sauk Centre on Interstate 94.
13h ago
Levi Jones

Arrest

BENSON — A 29-year-old man was arrested at 5:40 p.m. Tuesday in Benson on an alleged probation violation. He was shown in custody as of Wednesday afternoon, according to the online Kandiyohi County Jail roster.

Garage burglary

WILLMAR — An overnight burglary was reported at 11:33 a.m. Wednesday in the 3000 block of First Street South. According to the police media report, a man entered a garage through a window sometime Tuesday night and left through a door.

Theft

WILLMAR — A caller at 9:02 p.m. Tuesday reported that their son's bike, a green BMX bike valued at around $150, was stolen sometime after 3:30 p.m. that day from beside the home in the 800 block of Fifth Street Southwest.

Trespass

WILLMAR — Police responded to a call at 2:05 a.m. Wednesday from the 400 block of First Street South regarding a man bothering customers. A one-year trespass notice was issued.

Vandalism

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 11:45 p.m. Tuesday that a vehicle in the 400 block of 16th Street Southeast had three of its tires slashed.

Latest crime and courts:

West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
