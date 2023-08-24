Records published Aug. 23, 2023

Arrest

BENSON — A 29-year-old man was arrested at 5:40 p.m. Tuesday in Benson on an alleged probation violation. He was shown in custody as of Wednesday afternoon, according to the online Kandiyohi County Jail roster.

Garage burglary

WILLMAR — An overnight burglary was reported at 11:33 a.m. Wednesday in the 3000 block of First Street South. According to the police media report, a man entered a garage through a window sometime Tuesday night and left through a door.

Theft

WILLMAR — A caller at 9:02 p.m. Tuesday reported that their son's bike, a green BMX bike valued at around $150, was stolen sometime after 3:30 p.m. that day from beside the home in the 800 block of Fifth Street Southwest.

Trespass

WILLMAR — Police responded to a call at 2:05 a.m. Wednesday from the 400 block of First Street South regarding a man bothering customers. A one-year trespass notice was issued.

Vandalism

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 11:45 p.m. Tuesday that a vehicle in the 400 block of 16th Street Southeast had three of its tires slashed.