Records published Aug. 25, 2023

Local Willmar residence considered unlivable after fire Firefighters responded to a house fire around 10:20 p.m. Wednesday in Willmar. According to Willmar Fire Chief Frank Hanson, the fire was successfully put out and all residents of the home were accounted for.

Arrests

WILLMAR — A 34-year-old woman was arrested at 11:13 a.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of First Street South in Willmar on a Stearns County warrant. As of Thursday afternoon she was not listed on the Stearns County Jail roster nor on Kandiyohi County's.

WILLMAR — A 48-year-old woman was arrested at the corner of Litchfield Avenue and 12th Street Southwest in Willmar at 6:47 p.m. Wednesday. The arrest was for an out-of-county warrant. As of Thursday afternoon she was not listed on the Kandiyohi County Jail roster.

Broken window

PENNOCK — Kandiyohi County sheriff's deputies responded to an alarm at 12:15 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 12 West. The alarm indicated glass breaking and motion, according to the media report. Upon arrival, deputies found a broken window on the west side of the building.

Fight

NEW LONDON — The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office responded to a call at 9:09 p.m. Wednesday in the 2500 block of 43rd Street Northwest regarding a fight. According to the media report, one man had locked himself inside his residence and was reportedly in bad shape from a fight while a suspect had fled into the woods.

Sink theft

BLOMKEST — A stainless steel countertop/sink was reported stolen from the 19000 Block of County Road 5 at 3:25 p.m. Wednesday.

Weapons complaint

WILLMAR — A caller reported the sound of gunshots at 2:06 a.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Third Street Southwest. Police found nothing in the area.