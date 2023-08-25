Records published Aug. 25, 2023
The Tribune publishes Records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are written by Tribune staff members based on information contained in public documents from the state court system and from law enforcement agencies. It is the Tribune’s policy that this column contain a complete record. Requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.
Arrests
WILLMAR — A 34-year-old woman was arrested at 11:13 a.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of First Street South in Willmar on a Stearns County warrant. As of Thursday afternoon she was not listed on the Stearns County Jail roster nor on Kandiyohi County's.
WILLMAR — A 48-year-old woman was arrested at the corner of Litchfield Avenue and 12th Street Southwest in Willmar at 6:47 p.m. Wednesday. The arrest was for an out-of-county warrant. As of Thursday afternoon she was not listed on the Kandiyohi County Jail roster.
Broken window
PENNOCK — Kandiyohi County sheriff's deputies responded to an alarm at 12:15 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 12 West. The alarm indicated glass breaking and motion, according to the media report. Upon arrival, deputies found a broken window on the west side of the building.
Fight
NEW LONDON — The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office responded to a call at 9:09 p.m. Wednesday in the 2500 block of 43rd Street Northwest regarding a fight. According to the media report, one man had locked himself inside his residence and was reportedly in bad shape from a fight while a suspect had fled into the woods.
Sink theft
BLOMKEST — A stainless steel countertop/sink was reported stolen from the 19000 Block of County Road 5 at 3:25 p.m. Wednesday.
ADVERTISEMENT
Weapons complaint
WILLMAR — A caller reported the sound of gunshots at 2:06 a.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Third Street Southwest. Police found nothing in the area.
ADVERTISEMENT