Records published Aug. 26, 2023

Arrests

WILLMAR — A 43-year-old woman was arrested on warrants by CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force agents at 12:44 p.m. Thursday in the 6600 block of Highway 71 Northeast. The report did not specify the alleged charges and she was not shown in custody Friday morning, according to the Kandiyohi County Jail’s online custody roster.

WILLMAR — Willmar police and Kandiyohi County sheriff’s deputies responded to a report at 1:32 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of Trott Avenue Southwest of a party trying to force his way into a residence and threatening to kill people. A 43-year-old man was arrested and was in custody Friday morning in the Kandiyohi County Jail on pending charges including assault, burglary and threats of violence.

Crashes

PENNOCK — A caller reported at 5:32 a.m. Friday in the 11700 block of U.S. Highway 12 Northwest that another vehicle hit the vehicle she and her spouse were driving.

WILLMAR — A crash reported at 3:18 p.m. Friday at Willmar Avenue Southwest and First Street South led to a citation against the driver for having no Minnesota driver’s license. The report said she mistook the gas pedal for the brake in the crash.

Pedestrian struck

WILLMAR — Police responded at 8:30 p.m. Thursday to a report of a female pedestrian struck by a race car while leaving the racetrack at the Kandiyohi County Fairgrounds, 901 Seventh St. N.W. She was examined and cleared by ambulance personnel.

School bus stop arm

WILLMAR — A complaint of a school bus stop arm violation was made at 9:05 a.m. Friday in the 1100 block of Becker Avenue Southeast by a driver for Central Minnesota Christian School of Prinsburg.

Theft

SPICER — A report made at 1:10 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Hillcrest Avenue said that someone is stealing "Leaf and Lake Consulting" yard signs from the Spicer area, including 10 stolen from Pirrota Park. A total of about 20 signs were reported stolen.

WILLMAR — Theft of a bike was reported at 8:21 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of 15th Street Southeast.

Vandalism

WILLMAR — At 3:18 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of Pleasant View Drive Southeast, a caller reported reported firecracker damage to his mailbox.

KANDIYOHI — A report was made at 7:05 a.m. Friday in the 800 block of Candy Circle South that a vehicle window was broken.

Kandiyohi County marriage licenses

Nine couples filed for marriage licenses Aug. 18-24 in Kandiyohi County.



Teresa Ann Schaeffer, Brooten; Darren Lee Waller, Brooten

Joseph Clark Maffit, Kerkhoven; Desiree Rachel Wright, Kerkhoven

Isela Cisneros, Willmar; Pascual Alonso Solorzano Sanchez, Willmar

Ashley Connie Marie Valadez, Berlin, Wisconsin; Ethan Kyle Stinnett, Berlin, Wisconsin

Jennifer Ann Magnuson, Pennock; Jay Alex Rasmussen, Willmar

Taylor Katherine Binsfeld, New London; Corey John Dahl, Belgrade

Lukas Allen Roust, Kandiyohi; Hillary Rae Naber, Kandiyohi

Vicki Lynn Norton, Willmar; Kenneth Gene Warner, Willmar

Amanda Marie Harlow, Spicer; Jesse Roy Gislason, Spicer