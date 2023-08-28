Records published Aug. 27, 2023

Arrests

WILLMAR — A 43-year-old woman was arrested for outstanding warrants when the vehicle in which she was a passenger was pulled over for a traffic stop at 12:44 p.m. Friday. She was in custody Sunday afternoon in the Kandiyohi County Jail with pending charges for drugs, receiving stolen property and violation of a no-contact order.

WILLMAR — A 46-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant at 1:23 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of Becker Avenue Southwest. She was in custody Sunday afternoon in the Kandiyohi County Jail with a pending charge of uninsured vehicle.

WILLMAR — Kandiyohi County sheriff's deputies arrested a 24-year-old at 2:21 a.m. Saturday on U.S. Highway 71 on suspicion of driving while impaired. According to the report, four officers participated in the arrest at 48th Avenue Northeast and Highway 71. The person was not in custody in the Kandiyohi County Jail as of Sunday afternoon.

Vandalism

WILLMAR — A damaged car was reported at 8:16 a.m. Saturday in the 2400 block of U.S. Highway 12 in Willmar. According to the report, the car had been keyed, egged and scratched just after midnight that night.