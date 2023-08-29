Records published Aug. 29, 2023

Local Alcohol suspected in Willmar man's crash into transformer box A 27-year-old male crashed into a power box, temporarily knocking power out Sunday night in the southeastern portion of Willmar. According to Willmar Police Chief Jim Felt, the lone occupant did not suffer any injuries and was arrested on suspicion of impaired driving.

Local Motorcycle located near Willmar but no driver after 100 mph pursuit A chase is currently under investigation after an attempted traffic stop Sunday by the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office. According to a news release, a motorcyclist fled, reaching speeds over 100 mph.

Arrest

WILLMAR — A 25-year-old male suspect was arrested at 8:57 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of 28th Avenue Southwest after Willmar police recovered a vehicle reportedly stolen from Rochester. The arrested party was not listed on the Kandiyohi County Jail roster as of Monday morning.

Crash

WILLMAR — A single-vehicle crash was reported at 12:30 p.m. Monday Monday at the intersection of First Street South and Willmar Avenue Southeast. No injuries were listed in the report.

Fires

KERKHOVEN — A report of a roll-off box on fire was made at 12:48 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Kandi-Swift Road Northwest and U.S. Highway 12 Northwest in Kerkhoven. Kandiyohi County sheriff's deputies responded.

HECTOR — Deputies assisted the Lake Lillian Fire Department on a fire at reported 9:10 a.m. Monday near the intersection of 195th Street and Kandi-Renville Line Southeast. Lake Lillian Ambulance also responded to the scene.

Harassment

WILLMAR — A caller reported that a party known to them damaged the lock to their residence at 8:31 a.m. Monday in the 1100 block of 24th Street Northwest.

Traffic complaint

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 10:12 p.m. Sunday that five cars were doing burnouts in a parking lot within the 800 block of Seventh Street Southwest.