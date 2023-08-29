6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Records published Aug. 29, 2023

The Tribune publishes Records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are written by Tribune staff members based on information contained in public documents from the state court system and from law enforcement agencies. It is the Tribune’s policy that this column contain a complete record. Requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.

West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 5:01 AM
Alcohol suspected in Willmar man's crash into transformer box
A 27-year-old male crashed into a power box, temporarily knocking power out Sunday night in the southeastern portion of Willmar. According to Willmar Police Chief Jim Felt, the lone occupant did not suffer any injuries and was arrested on suspicion of impaired driving.
Motorcycle located near Willmar but no driver after 100 mph pursuit
A chase is currently under investigation after an attempted traffic stop Sunday by the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office. According to a news release, a motorcyclist fled, reaching speeds over 100 mph.
WILLMAR — A 25-year-old male suspect was arrested at 8:57 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of 28th Avenue Southwest after Willmar police recovered a vehicle reportedly stolen from Rochester. The arrested party was not listed on the Kandiyohi County Jail roster as of Monday morning.

WILLMAR — A single-vehicle crash was reported at 12:30 p.m. Monday Monday at the intersection of First Street South and Willmar Avenue Southeast. No injuries were listed in the report.

KERKHOVEN — A report of a roll-off box on fire was made at 12:48 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Kandi-Swift Road Northwest and U.S. Highway 12 Northwest in Kerkhoven. Kandiyohi County sheriff's deputies responded.

HECTOR — Deputies assisted the Lake Lillian Fire Department on a fire at reported 9:10 a.m. Monday near the intersection of 195th Street and Kandi-Renville Line Southeast. Lake Lillian Ambulance also responded to the scene.

WILLMAR — A caller reported that a party known to them damaged the lock to their residence at 8:31 a.m. Monday in the 1100 block of 24th Street Northwest.

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 10:12 p.m. Sunday that five cars were doing burnouts in a parking lot within the 800 block of Seventh Street Southwest.

Funeral service listing published Aug. 28, 2023
Photos: Atwater Karting Speedway holds Harvest Fest Races for fourth year
Willmar woman unhurt in crash that seriously injured motorcycle driver
Volleyball 2023 preview: Interest is spiking as the volleyball season opens in west central Minnesota
Cross-country roundup: NLS girls bring home a title
Girls tennis roundup: Litchfield falls to Rocori, Washburn
Volleyball roundup: Community Christian School gets off to a good start
