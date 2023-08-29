Records published Aug. 29, 2023
The Tribune publishes Records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are written by Tribune staff members based on information contained in public documents from the state court system and from law enforcement agencies. It is the Tribune’s policy that this column contain a complete record. Requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.
Arrest
WILLMAR — A 25-year-old male suspect was arrested at 8:57 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of 28th Avenue Southwest after Willmar police recovered a vehicle reportedly stolen from Rochester. The arrested party was not listed on the Kandiyohi County Jail roster as of Monday morning.
Crash
WILLMAR — A single-vehicle crash was reported at 12:30 p.m. Monday Monday at the intersection of First Street South and Willmar Avenue Southeast. No injuries were listed in the report.
Fires
KERKHOVEN — A report of a roll-off box on fire was made at 12:48 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Kandi-Swift Road Northwest and U.S. Highway 12 Northwest in Kerkhoven. Kandiyohi County sheriff's deputies responded.
HECTOR — Deputies assisted the Lake Lillian Fire Department on a fire at reported 9:10 a.m. Monday near the intersection of 195th Street and Kandi-Renville Line Southeast. Lake Lillian Ambulance also responded to the scene.
ADVERTISEMENT
Harassment
WILLMAR — A caller reported that a party known to them damaged the lock to their residence at 8:31 a.m. Monday in the 1100 block of 24th Street Northwest.
Traffic complaint
WILLMAR — A caller reported at 10:12 p.m. Sunday that five cars were doing burnouts in a parking lot within the 800 block of Seventh Street Southwest.
ADVERTISEMENT