Records published Aug. 3, 2023

Arrest

WILLMAR — A 45-year-old male was arrested at 3:44 p.m. Tuesday in the 1800 block of County Road 27 Northwest. He was in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail as of Wednesday morning with a pending gross misdemeanor charge.

Crashes

WILLMAR — A crash was reported at 12:36 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Kandiyohi County Road 5 Northwest and Horizon Hills Road. According to the report, a driver sped through a construction site hitting all the cones before crashing into a ditch. The caller said the driver then took off.

WILLMAR — A report was made at 12:24 p.m. Wednesday of a passenger car hitting a pedestrian at the intersection of Fifth Street and Kandiyohi Avenue Southwest. Willmar Fire Department, the Kandiyohi County Rescue Squad, Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office and Willmar Police responded to the scene.

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 9:50 p.m. Tuesday a hit-and-run crash in the 800 block of Sixth Street Southeast.

Criminal damage to property

WILLMAR — A report of criminal damage to property was made at 5:37 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Benson Avenue Southwest. According to the report, charges were sent for review.

ADVERTISEMENT

Theft

SPICER — A caller reported at 11:11 a.m. Wednesday the theft of a notebook from their apartment in the 100 block of Lakeview Drive.

WILLMAR — A bike was reported stolen at 8:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of Fifth Street Southeast. The bike was later recovered by Willmar Police at 8:43 p.m. in the 800 block of 14th Avenue Southeast.