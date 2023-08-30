6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Records published Aug. 30, 2023

The Tribune publishes Records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are written by Tribune staff members based on information contained in public documents from the state court system and from law enforcement agencies. It is the Tribune’s policy that this column contain a complete record. Requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.

West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 5:04 AM

No crab apples please

WILLMAR — A deputy advised two juvenile females to stop throwing crab apples at cars at 1:33 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of First street South in Willmar.

Arrest

WILLMAR — A 48-year-old male was arrested on a warrant at 2:37 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of Hillcrest Drive Southwest. The man was being held in the Kandiyohi County Jail as of Tuesday morning according to the online Jail roster. He has pending gross and petty misdemeanor charges.

Burglary

SPICER — A caller in the 200 block of Lake Avenue North in Spicer reported a burglary at 8:21 a.m. Tuesday. According to the report, the caller stated they came to the property on Sunday, Aug. 27, and found a door open and a broken window. The caller also reported damage throughout the residence.

Crashes

WILLMAR — A two-vehicle crash was reported at 6:32 p.m. Monday at the intersection of First Street South and Becker Avenue Southeast. No injuries were listed in the report

WILLMAR — A caller reported a hit-and-run crash at 3:38 p.m. Monday near the intersection of First Street South and 19th Avenue Southeast. According to the report, a red truck rear-ended the caller and took off.

Criminal damage to property

WILLMAR — A caller reported graffiti left on garage doors at 8:16 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of 30th Street Northwest.

WILLMAR — A caller in the 400 block of 11th Avenue Southeast reported at 6:54 p.m. Monday that the back windshield of their vehicle was shattered.

Fraud

WILLMAR — A caller in the 1800 block of 22nd Avenue Soutwest reported at 9:52 a.m. Tuesday that a party known to them had been using their Social Security number to change their insurance and retirement information.

WILLMAR — A caller at 9:50 a.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of 24th Street Southeast reported fraudulent charges on their bank account.

Handgun found

WILLMAR — A caller reported finding a black handgun on the soccer field in the 200 block of Willmar Avenue Southeast at 11:14 a.m. Tuesday.

Theft

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 8:12 a.m. Tuesday the theft of a chainsaw from a job site near the intersection of 12th Street and Irene Avenue Southeast.

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 1:34 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of Litchfield Avenue Southeast that their wallet was stolen. According to the report, the caller had canceled all their cards.

West Central Tribune staff report
