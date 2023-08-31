Records published Aug. 31, 2023

Arrests

WILLMAR — A 33-year-old male was arrested on a felony warrant after a traffic stop at 6:12 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of 14th Avenue and Lakeland Drive Southeast. He was listed as in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail on Wednesday morning with two pending felony charges.

WILLMAR — A 41-year-old man was arrested on a warrant in the 1100 block of Sixth Street Southeast at 5:05 p.m. Tuesday. He was not listed as in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail as of Wednesday morning.

WILLMAR — A 41-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault and trespassing after a reported assault at 4:07 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of 15th Avenue Southwest. He was listed as in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail as of Wednesday morning.

NEW LONDON — A 59-year-old male was arrested on warrants at 4:24 p.m. Tuesday in the 9200 block of 240th Avenue Northeast. The man was not listed as in custody on the Kandiyohi County Jail roster as of Wednesday morning.

SPICER — A 38-year-old male was arrested on a warrant after a traffic stop at 3:39 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Minnesota Highway 23 North and Medayto Street in Spicer. He was in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail as of Wednesday morning with a pending felony charge of drug possession.

WILLMAR — A juvenile suspect was arrested after a caller reported a weapons complaint at 2:55 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Russell Street Northwest. According to the report, the suspect was threatening them with a BB gun.

Burglary

NEW LONDON — A caller in the 8400 block of 187th Avenue Northeast reported a burglary at 5:08 p.m. Tuesday. According to the report, a lock was cut on a storage unit. Several items including a bow without a string, ice fishing rods and a Buddy portable heater were missing.

Crash

ATWATER — A crash with injuries was reported at 5:48 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Pleasant Avenue West in Atwater. Atwater Ambulance and Fire, the Kandiyohi County Rescue Squad, and the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Minnesota State Patrol at the scene.

Criminal damage to property

WILLMAR — A caller in the 1500 block of 15th Street Southeast reported at 4:02 a.m. Wednesday that it appeared someone had broken into their vehicle and gone through their belongings.

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 6:24 p.m. Tuesday in the 2400 block of Gorton Avenue Northwest that a window was shot out of a road grader at a construction site.

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 2:57 p.m. Tuesday in the 3000 block of Second Avenue Northwest that their back window was shot out.

Fraud

WILLMAR — A caller reported they were scammed over the phone at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Seventh Street Northwest. According to the report, the caller took proper action on their bank accounts and was advised to call back if any more fraudulent transactions appeared on their accounts.

Theft

WILLMAR — A caller in the 1600 block of First Street reported at 2:27 p.m. Tuesday that their bike was stolen.

Trespassing

NEW LONDON — A caller in the 19400 block of 65th Street Northeast reported at 11:47 a.m. Wednesday that a person was trespassing on their property in New London.