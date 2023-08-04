Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, August 4

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Records published Aug. 4, 2023

The Tribune publishes Records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are written by Tribune staff members based on information contained in public documents from the state court system and from law enforcement agencies. It is the Tribune’s policy that this column contain a complete record. Requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.

Stock art of red and blue emergency lights atop a police vehicle.
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 5:03 AM

Naked male found in parking lot

SPICER — A report of a naked male found near a parking lot was made at 1:54 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of Lake Avenue North in Spicer. According to the report, the male was transported back to his hotel.

Assault

WILLMAR — An assault was reported at 1:17 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Business Highway 71 North.

Crashes

WILLMAR — A hit-and-run crash was reported at 11:23 a.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of Fifth Street Southeast

RAYMOND — A caller reported an all-terrain vehicle on its side at 7:08 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of 150th Avenue and 135th Street Southwest. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office, Prinsburg First Responders and Raymond Ambulance responded to the report.

WILLMAR — A rear-end crash was reported at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of First Street South and Litchfield Avenue Southwest. There were no injuries, according to the report. The Willmar Fire Department, Kandiyohi County Rescue Squad and Willmar police responded.

ADVERTISEMENT

WILLMAR — A hit-and-run crash was reported at 3 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of 19th Avenue Southeast.

Criminal damage to property

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 7:55 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of 12th Street Southeast that their daughter’s vehicle had a slashed tire and the damage occurred sometime the previous night.

Fraud

SPICER — A caller reported at 11:27 a.m. Thursday in the 12000 block of County Road 40 Northeast in Spicer that he told his credit card company about a suspicious call a few days ago, and the company called him back to say his card had been breached.

Stolen vehicles

WILLMAR — A caller reported a vehicle theft in front of the Center Point Mall at 12:23 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Fourth Street Southwest.

CLARA CITY — The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Minnesota State Patrol on a report of a stolen vehicle at 12:50 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of 40th Street Southeast and Center Avenue East in Clara City.

Theft

LAKE LILLIAN — A caller reported at 7:52 p.m. Wednesday that a job trailer was broken into in the 11100 block of 30th Street Southeast. According to the report, tools including a chainsaw, three compound bows and a small tool box were stolen.

Latest crime and courts:

West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
What To Read Next
Derek DuHoux
Local
Clara City, Minnesota, pilot dies of injuries from crop-dusting crash
19h ago
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
3043326+Marijuana---Leaf-Hand.jpg
Local
Kandiyohi County updates employee policy to address legalized cannabis
23h ago
 · 
By  Shelby Lindrud
A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
Local
Funeral service listing published Aug. 3, 2023
23h ago
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Willmar Stingers
Sports
Northwoods League: Willmar Stingers return with a victory
7h ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
KRA Speedway, 080323.003.jpg
Sports
Auto racing: Two local racers earn a victory at KRA Speedway
7h ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Amateur baseball
Sports
Amateur baseball: NLS Twins walk off Willmar Rails in Region 4C opener
1d ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Willmar Stingers
Sports
Northwoods League: Great Plains All-Star Game ends in a tie
2d ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne