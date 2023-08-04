Records published Aug. 4, 2023

Naked male found in parking lot

SPICER — A report of a naked male found near a parking lot was made at 1:54 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of Lake Avenue North in Spicer. According to the report, the male was transported back to his hotel.

Assault

WILLMAR — An assault was reported at 1:17 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Business Highway 71 North.

Crashes

WILLMAR — A hit-and-run crash was reported at 11:23 a.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of Fifth Street Southeast

RAYMOND — A caller reported an all-terrain vehicle on its side at 7:08 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of 150th Avenue and 135th Street Southwest. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office, Prinsburg First Responders and Raymond Ambulance responded to the report.

WILLMAR — A rear-end crash was reported at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of First Street South and Litchfield Avenue Southwest. There were no injuries, according to the report. The Willmar Fire Department, Kandiyohi County Rescue Squad and Willmar police responded.

WILLMAR — A hit-and-run crash was reported at 3 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of 19th Avenue Southeast.

Criminal damage to property

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 7:55 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of 12th Street Southeast that their daughter’s vehicle had a slashed tire and the damage occurred sometime the previous night.

Fraud

SPICER — A caller reported at 11:27 a.m. Thursday in the 12000 block of County Road 40 Northeast in Spicer that he told his credit card company about a suspicious call a few days ago, and the company called him back to say his card had been breached.

Stolen vehicles

WILLMAR — A caller reported a vehicle theft in front of the Center Point Mall at 12:23 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Fourth Street Southwest.

CLARA CITY — The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Minnesota State Patrol on a report of a stolen vehicle at 12:50 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of 40th Street Southeast and Center Avenue East in Clara City.

Theft

LAKE LILLIAN — A caller reported at 7:52 p.m. Wednesday that a job trailer was broken into in the 11100 block of 30th Street Southeast. According to the report, tools including a chainsaw, three compound bows and a small tool box were stolen.