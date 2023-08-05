Records published Aug. 5, 2023

Arrests

SPICER — A 29-year-old suspect was arrested after an initial report of a physical domestic abuse incident at 10:58 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Miller Street in Spicer. The suspect was not listed as in custody on the Kandiyohi County Jail roster as of Friday morning.

GRANITE FALLS — A 42-year-old female was arrested on a warrant at 10:16 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Ninth Avenue in Granite Falls and transported to the Kandiyohi County Jail. She was in custody Friday morning with a pending misdemeanor charge.

WILLMAR — A 34-year-old male was arrested after a caller reported at 5:22 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of Lake Avenue Northwest that their father was robbed and his cellphone stolen. The male was in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail as of Friday morning with three pending charges.

Assault

SPICER — A caller reported at 7:50 a.m. Friday in the 7300 block of 153rd Avenue Northeast that they were attacked by a neighbor. According to the report, the caller alleged she had been sprayed with a garden hose and pulled by the hair to the ground.

Fraud

WILLMAR — A caller in the 800 block of Olaf Avenue Northwest reported at 3:16 p.m. Thursday they received multiple calls from 800 numbers claiming to be their bank and wanting information. According to the report, the calls began on Wednesday.

Graffiti

WILLMAR — A report of new graffiti spray-painted under the north side of the First Street bridge in Willmar was made at 8 p.m. Thursday.

Theft

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 11:40 a.m. Friday in the 1100 block of First Street South that someone stole their lawnmower while they were inside.

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 7:54 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of Becker Avenue Southeast that a friend’s purse was stolen from a common room.

WILLMAR — A report of shoplifting was made at 1:26 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of 19th Avenue Southeast.

Trespassing

WILLMAR — A business in the 200 block of Second Street Southwest asked for a male party that continued to steal from the store to be removed and warned against returning at 11:10 a.m. Friday.