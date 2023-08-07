Records published Aug. 7, 2023

Arrest

WILLMAR — A 25-year-old male was arrested after a reported fight between three people at 11:08 p.m. Friday in the 2100 block of U.S. Highway 12 East. The male was not listed as in custody at the Kanidyohi County Jail as of 2 p.m. Sunday.

Assault

WILLMAR — A caller in the 700 block of 11th Street Northwest reported at 8:41 a.m. Sunday that a female attempted to run over a male party in a red truck. According to the report, the female party also assaulted him with a shovel.

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 10:44 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of 17th Street Southwest that a friend was hit by her mother.

Burglary

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 5:10 a.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of 16th Street Southwest that someone broke into their residence and stole a gun and left their dog outside.

Crashes

WILLMAR — A two-vehicle crash was reported at 9:31 p.m. Friday near the intersection of U.S. Highway 12 East and Lakeland Drive Southeast. There were no injuries, according to the report. One vehicle had to be towed away due to damage.

WILLMAR — A crash was reported at 3:22 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Litchfield Avenue and 13th Street Southeast. One party involved reported pain in their forearms. The Kanidyohi County Sheriff’s Office, Willmar Police Department, Kandiyohi County Rescue Squad and Willmar Fire Department responded.

Criminal damage to property

WILLMAR — Criminal damage to property was reported at 9:40 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of 19th Avenue Southwest.

WILLMAR — A caller in the 400 block of 30th Street Northwest reported at 2:46 p.m. Friday one of their vehicle windows was smashed.

Fight

SPICER — A caller reported at 12:55 a.m. Sunday an intoxicated male fell away from a moving vehicle after a fight in the 15900 block of Minnesota Highway 23 Northeast in Spicer. New London Ambulance, Lakes Area Responders and the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report.

Graffiti

WILLMAR — A report of graffiti on the Fourth Street and Becker Avenue Southwest bus stop was made at 2:17 p.m. Friday.

Suspicious activity

WILLMAR — Willmar police helped a person recover $1,000 after an initial report of a suspicious person at 6:28 p.m. Saturday in the 1800 block of 22nd Avenue Southwest. According to the report, an officer advised an uncooperative female party of possible obstruction charges.

Theft

WILLMAR — A report of shoplifting was made at 11:22 a.m. Sunday in the 2200 block of First Street South.

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 9:38 p.m. Saturday that their wallet was stolen from a store in the 1300 block of Fifth Street South. According to the report, the theft occurred between 8 and 8:30 p.m.

Vehicle theft

WILLMAR — A caller in the 1600 block of Lakeland Drive Southeast reported vehicle theft at 7:34 a.m. Saturday.

WILLMAR — A caller reported a stolen vehicle at 12:50 a.m. Saturday in the 2100 block of U.S. Highway 12 East.

Weapons complaint

WILLMAR — Five 9mm casings were recovered in the street and bullet holes were found in the back of a property at an address in the 1000 block of Sixth Street Southwest. According to the report, someone reported hearing four to five shots in the area around 11:54 p.m. Friday.