Records published Aug. 9, 2023
The Tribune publishes Records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are written by Tribune staff members based on information contained in public documents from the state court system and from law enforcement agencies. It is the Tribune’s policy that this column contain a complete record. Requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.
Arrests
ATWATER — A 47-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of impaired driving at 7:56 p.m. Monday after a rural Atwater traffic stop at Kandiyohi County Road 4 and 75th Avenue Southeast in Lake Elizabeth Township. The male was in custody as of Tuesday morning with three pending charges.
REDWOOD FALLS — A 19-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant at 3:20 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of Third Street East in Redwood Falls. The woman was in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail with three pending felony charges.
Burglary
RAYMOND — A caller in the 11700 block of 105th Avenue Southwest in Raymond reported a burglary at 6:23 p.m. Monday. According to the report, the caller believed a party known to them had broken into storage units on the property and taken items.
Crash
WILLMAR — A rear-end crash was reported at 12:09 p.m. Monday at the intersection of First Street South and 19th Avenue Southeast in Willmar.
Criminal damage to property
WILLMAR — A caller in the 1500 block of Becker Avenue Southeast reported at 12:04 p.m. Tuesday that one of their windows was shot out. According to the report, the caller stated the damage was done the previous night or earlier in the morning.
ADVERTISEMENT
WILLMAR — A report of damage done to a door was made at 2:23 p.m. Monday after a party was attempting to serve a trespass notice in the 1100 block of Second Street Southeast.
Suspicious activity
WILLMAR — A caller near the intersection of 13th Avenue and 27th Street Northwest reported at 12:13 p.m. Tuesday a group of five juvenile males going through people’s yards and looking in windows.
Theft
WILLMAR — A caller reported theft of tools at 8:25 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of Seventh Street Northwest.
WILLMAR — A caller reported at 3:04 p.m. Monday theft from their rental unit in the 3800 block of North Eagle Road. According to the report, a TV and saw were stolen.
Vehicle theft
WILLMAR — A caller reported at 11:21 a.m. Tuesday that a vehicle theft occurred Friday in the 400 block of 30th Street Northwest.
ADVERTISEMENT