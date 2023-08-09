Records published Aug. 9, 2023

Arrests

ATWATER — A 47-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of impaired driving at 7:56 p.m. Monday after a rural Atwater traffic stop at Kandiyohi County Road 4 and 75th Avenue Southeast in Lake Elizabeth Township. The male was in custody as of Tuesday morning with three pending charges.

REDWOOD FALLS — A 19-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant at 3:20 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of Third Street East in Redwood Falls. The woman was in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail with three pending felony charges.

Burglary

RAYMOND — A caller in the 11700 block of 105th Avenue Southwest in Raymond reported a burglary at 6:23 p.m. Monday. According to the report, the caller believed a party known to them had broken into storage units on the property and taken items.

Crash

WILLMAR — A rear-end crash was reported at 12:09 p.m. Monday at the intersection of First Street South and 19th Avenue Southeast in Willmar.

Criminal damage to property

WILLMAR — A caller in the 1500 block of Becker Avenue Southeast reported at 12:04 p.m. Tuesday that one of their windows was shot out. According to the report, the caller stated the damage was done the previous night or earlier in the morning.

WILLMAR — A report of damage done to a door was made at 2:23 p.m. Monday after a party was attempting to serve a trespass notice in the 1100 block of Second Street Southeast.

Suspicious activity

WILLMAR — A caller near the intersection of 13th Avenue and 27th Street Northwest reported at 12:13 p.m. Tuesday a group of five juvenile males going through people’s yards and looking in windows.

Theft

WILLMAR — A caller reported theft of tools at 8:25 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of Seventh Street Northwest.

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 3:04 p.m. Monday theft from their rental unit in the 3800 block of North Eagle Road. According to the report, a TV and saw were stolen.

Vehicle theft

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 11:21 a.m. Tuesday that a vehicle theft occurred Friday in the 400 block of 30th Street Northwest.