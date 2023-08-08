Records published August 8, 2023

Local Two men injured in Kerkhoven, Minnesota, crash Two male drivers both suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to a hospital for treatment. Alcohol was a factor in the crash, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

Arrests

WILLMAR — A 27-year-old male was arrested after Willmar police recovered an allegedly stolen vehicle at 8:03 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of Litchfield Avenue Southwest. The male was in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail as of Monday morning with two pending charges.

PAYNESVILLE — A 32-year-old male was arrested after an initial report of a domestic assault at 11:17 p.m. Sunday in the 18600 block of 190th Street Northeast.

Crashes

WILLMAR — A crash was reported at 12:09 p.m. Monday at the intersection of First Street South and 19th Avenue Southeast. Willmar police responded to the report.

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 12:06 p.m. Monday that their white Dodge Ram was hit in a parking lot sometime the previous night in the 1000 block of 30th Street Northwest.

Criminal damage to property

RAYMOND — A report of criminal damage to property was made at 3:57 p.m. Sunday in the 11700 block of 105th Avenue Southwest.

WILLMAR — A caller in the 700 block of Litchfield Avenue Southwest reported at 8:33 a.m. Monday finding what appeared to be a bullet hole on the north side of a building.

Disorderly conduct

WILLMAR — A caller reported a disorderly male party at 11:12 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of Second Street Southwest in Willmar.

Fraud

WILLMAR — A report of a fraudulent check was made at 7:37 a.m. Monday in the 700 block of 12th Street Southwest.

Theft

ATWATER — A caller reported at 6:38 p.m. theft of fishing equipment from a shed in the 3500 block of 180th Street Southeast in Atwater.

NEW LONDON — A business in New London reported at 3:24 p.m. Sunday ongoing thefts of wood in the 9200 block of 187th Avenue Northeast.

Vehicle theft

SUNBURG — A caller reported at 10:56 a.m. Monday 400 block of Central Avenue that a male party went to their house and took their vehicle.

WILLMAR — A caller in the 400 block of 30th Street Northwest reported at 8:43 p.m. Sunday that a party known to them had borrowed a vehicle Friday night, but didn’t come back.

Trespassing

WILLMAR — A caller attempted to have a male party removed from an address in the 3300 block of First Street South at 3:51 p.m. Sunday. According to the report, the uncooperative male party had left in a vehicle before he could be removed and warned not to return.

Weapons complaint

WILLMAR — A caller in the 1000 block of Sixth Street Southwest reported at 1:11 p.m. Sunday finding new bullet holes in their residence. A similar report from that address was made late Friday.