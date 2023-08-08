Records published August 8, 2023
The Tribune publishes Records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are written by Tribune staff members based on information contained in public documents from the state court system and from law enforcement agencies. It is the Tribune’s policy that this column contain a complete record. Requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.
Arrests
WILLMAR — A 27-year-old male was arrested after Willmar police recovered an allegedly stolen vehicle at 8:03 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of Litchfield Avenue Southwest. The male was in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail as of Monday morning with two pending charges.
PAYNESVILLE — A 32-year-old male was arrested after an initial report of a domestic assault at 11:17 p.m. Sunday in the 18600 block of 190th Street Northeast.
Crashes
WILLMAR — A crash was reported at 12:09 p.m. Monday at the intersection of First Street South and 19th Avenue Southeast. Willmar police responded to the report.
WILLMAR — A caller reported at 12:06 p.m. Monday that their white Dodge Ram was hit in a parking lot sometime the previous night in the 1000 block of 30th Street Northwest.
Criminal damage to property
RAYMOND — A report of criminal damage to property was made at 3:57 p.m. Sunday in the 11700 block of 105th Avenue Southwest.
WILLMAR — A caller in the 700 block of Litchfield Avenue Southwest reported at 8:33 a.m. Monday finding what appeared to be a bullet hole on the north side of a building.
Disorderly conduct
WILLMAR — A caller reported a disorderly male party at 11:12 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of Second Street Southwest in Willmar.
Fraud
WILLMAR — A report of a fraudulent check was made at 7:37 a.m. Monday in the 700 block of 12th Street Southwest.
Theft
ATWATER — A caller reported at 6:38 p.m. theft of fishing equipment from a shed in the 3500 block of 180th Street Southeast in Atwater.
NEW LONDON — A business in New London reported at 3:24 p.m. Sunday ongoing thefts of wood in the 9200 block of 187th Avenue Northeast.
Vehicle theft
SUNBURG — A caller reported at 10:56 a.m. Monday 400 block of Central Avenue that a male party went to their house and took their vehicle.
WILLMAR — A caller in the 400 block of 30th Street Northwest reported at 8:43 p.m. Sunday that a party known to them had borrowed a vehicle Friday night, but didn’t come back.
Trespassing
WILLMAR — A caller attempted to have a male party removed from an address in the 3300 block of First Street South at 3:51 p.m. Sunday. According to the report, the uncooperative male party had left in a vehicle before he could be removed and warned not to return.
Weapons complaint
WILLMAR — A caller in the 1000 block of Sixth Street Southwest reported at 1:11 p.m. Sunday finding new bullet holes in their residence. A similar report from that address was made late Friday.
