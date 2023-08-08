Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Records published August 8, 2023

The Tribune publishes Records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are written by Tribune staff members based on information contained in public documents from the state court system and from law enforcement agencies. It is the Tribune’s policy that this column contain a complete record. Requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.

West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 5:05 AM
St. Paul, Minnesota, woman transported after crash near Lake Lillian
Tanya Vannessa Pederson, 45, was transported with non-life-threatening injuries to a hospital in Willmar after a two-vehicle crash. The other driver was uninjured, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
West Central Tribune staff report
Two men injured in Kerkhoven, Minnesota, crash
Two male drivers both suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to a hospital for treatment. Alcohol was a factor in the crash, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
West Central Tribune staff report

Arrests

WILLMAR — A 27-year-old male was arrested after Willmar police recovered an allegedly stolen vehicle at 8:03 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of Litchfield Avenue Southwest. The male was in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail as of Monday morning with two pending charges.

PAYNESVILLE — A 32-year-old male was arrested after an initial report of a domestic assault at 11:17 p.m. Sunday in the 18600 block of 190th Street Northeast.

Crashes

WILLMAR — A crash was reported at 12:09 p.m. Monday at the intersection of First Street South and 19th Avenue Southeast. Willmar police responded to the report.

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 12:06 p.m. Monday that their white Dodge Ram was hit in a parking lot sometime the previous night in the 1000 block of 30th Street Northwest.

Criminal damage to property

RAYMOND — A report of criminal damage to property was made at 3:57 p.m. Sunday in the 11700 block of 105th Avenue Southwest.

WILLMAR — A caller in the 700 block of Litchfield Avenue Southwest reported at 8:33 a.m. Monday finding what appeared to be a bullet hole on the north side of a building.

Disorderly conduct

WILLMAR — A caller reported a disorderly male party at 11:12 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of Second Street Southwest in Willmar.

Fraud

WILLMAR — A report of a fraudulent check was made at 7:37 a.m. Monday in the 700 block of 12th Street Southwest.

Theft

ATWATER — A caller reported at 6:38 p.m. theft of fishing equipment from a shed in the 3500 block of 180th Street Southeast in Atwater.

NEW LONDON — A business in New London reported at 3:24 p.m. Sunday ongoing thefts of wood in the 9200 block of 187th Avenue Northeast.

Vehicle theft

SUNBURG — A caller reported at 10:56 a.m. Monday 400 block of Central Avenue that a male party went to their house and took their vehicle.

WILLMAR — A caller in the 400 block of 30th Street Northwest reported at 8:43 p.m. Sunday that a party known to them had borrowed a vehicle Friday night, but didn’t come back.

Trespassing

WILLMAR — A caller attempted to have a male party removed from an address in the 3300 block of First Street South at 3:51 p.m. Sunday. According to the report, the uncooperative male party had left in a vehicle before he could be removed and warned not to return.

Weapons complaint

WILLMAR — A caller in the 1000 block of Sixth Street Southwest reported at 1:11 p.m. Sunday finding new bullet holes in their residence. A similar report from that address was made late Friday.

