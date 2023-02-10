Records published Feb. 10, 2023

Arrest

RAYMOND — A 49-year-old man was arrested after a traffic complaint at 4:46 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Minnesota Highway 23 and 60th Avenue Southwest in Raymond.

He was listed as in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail at 1 p.m. Thursday with two pending charges.

Crash

WILLMAR — A caller reported a rollover crash at 7:45 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Business 71 North and Hawaii Street Northeast. According to the report, a blue Ford F-150 pickup rolled after hitting a patch of ice during a lane change. No injuries were reported.

Willmar fire and police and the Kandiyohi County Rescue Squad responded to the report.

Criminal damage to property

PRINSBURG — A caller reported damage to property at 2:39 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Kandiyohi Avenue in Prinsburg. According to the report, the damage occurred between 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

Hit-and-run crash

WILLMAR — A hit-and-run crash was reported at 2:13 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of First Street South and 19th Avenue Southeast.

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 12:09 p.m. Thursday a hit-and-run crash that occurred in November in the 1000 block of Lakeland Drive Southeast.

Theft

WILLMAR — A caller in the 2400 block of 67th Street Southwest reported at 3:43 p.m. Wednesday that their chainsaw was stolen.

SPICER — A caller reported at 9:51 a.m. Thursday that a party known to them stole their phone in St. Cloud and its last location was tracked to the 250 block of Hillcrest Avenue in Spicer. According to the report, the caller was advised to file a report with St. Cloud police.