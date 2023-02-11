Records published Feb. 11, 2023
The Tribune publishes Records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are written by Tribune staff members based on information contained in public documents from the state court system and from law enforcement agencies. It is the Tribune’s policy that this column contain a complete record. Requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.
Crash
WILLMAR — A two-vehicle crash was reported at 8:49 a.m. Friday near the intersection of Business Highway 71 North and 26th Avenue Northeast. No injuries were listed in the media report.
Theft
WILLMAR — A caller reported at 1:25 p.m. Thursday that their Play Station 4 was gone when they got home in the 1300 block of 24th Street Northwest. According to the report, the caller suspected a party known to them.
