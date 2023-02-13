99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, March 7

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Records published Feb. 13, 2023

The Tribune publishes Records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are written by Tribune staff members based on information contained in public documents from the state court system and from law enforcement agencies. It is the Tribune’s policy that this column contain a complete record. Requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.

Stock art of red and blue emergency lights atop a police vehicle.
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
February 13, 2023 05:07 AM

Lester Prairie woman hurt in head on crash in Kandiyohi County

WILLMAR — A Lester Prairie woman was treated for non-life threatening injuries following a two-vehicle, head on crash in Kandiyohi County on Saturday morning.

Karen Snegosky, 56, was transported to CentraCare-Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar for her injuries, according to information from the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of the crash at the intersection of County Road 9 Southeast and 15th Avenue Southeast around 10:34 a.m. Saturday.

Snegosky was driving a 2012 Ford Fusion westbound on 15th Avenue. Gordon Wittman, 75, of Atwater, was driving a 2020 Ford pickup westbound on 15th Avenue Southeast and was attempting to make a left turn onto County Road 9 and failed to yield to the Fusion, according to the accident report.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wittman was not injured.

The Willmar Fire Department and CentraCare Ambulance assisted the Sheriff’s Office.

Car hits light pole

WILLMAR — A Willmar was charged for driving after revocation after a report of a vehicle striking a light pole at the intersection of Porto Rico Street and Highway 71 North, Willmar, at 7:51 p.m. on Saturday.

Assault

WILLMAR — Police responded to a report of an assault at 7:37 a.m. Sunday at an apartment on the 1100 block of Second Street Southeast, Willmar.

Thefts

WILLMAR — A wallet was stolen out of a woman’s purse while at a store in the Uptown Willmar on First Street South, it was reported Sunday morning. The wallet was described as a light pink-colored Micheal Kors tri-fold and held the victim’s identification and credit cards.

WILLMAR — A package was reported stolen from a porch on a residence on the 900 block of Olena Avenue Southeast, Willmar on Friday.

Injured in fall at Prairie Lakes

WILLMAR — An individual was transported to medical care after falling at the Prairie Lakes facility on the 1800 block of Civic Center Drive NE, Willmar, at 3:10 p.m. Friday. The person was standing on a half wall in a cell and fell off and hit their head on the floor, according to an incident report.

Told to walk home

WILLMAR — A caller contacted law enforcement at 3:45 a.m. Sunday to report his car would not start and that he was cold. The individual was instructed to walk home after it was learned the vehicle and person were one block from his home.

ADVERTISEMENT

Latest crime and courts:

West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
What To Read Next
A summer sun sets over the Minnesota River just upstream of the confluence with the Yellow Medicine River in the Upper Sioux Agency State Park. Bills recently introduced in the state Legislature call for transferring the park lands to the Upper Sioux Community.
Local
Minnesota-owned land in Upper Sioux Agency State Park could be turned over to Upper Sioux Community
March 06, 2023 04:52 PM
 · 
By  Linda Vanderwerf
Deputy Chief of Staff for U.S. Congresswoman Michelle Fishbach, Nick Lunneborg, Minnesota Senator Andrew Lang and Minnesota Representative Dave Baker provide legislative updates at an event hosted by Kandiyohi County Farm Bureau, Willmar Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce Agri-business Committee and Kandiyohi County and City of Willmar Economic Development Commission Agriculture and Renewable Energy Committee.
Local
Legislators provide updates to area farmers Saturday in Willmar
March 06, 2023 07:22 AM
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
Local
Funeral service listing published March 6, 2023
March 06, 2023 05:28 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
State Wrestling Finals 030423 012.jpg
Local
Area wrestlers wrestle strong at state tournament
March 06, 2023 05:05 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
State Wrestling Finals 030423 0013.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: State Wrestling Tournament - Individuals - March 4, 2023
March 05, 2023 12:18 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
BOLD vs. Mayer Lutheran, 030623.005.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball: BOLD ‘D’ does the trick
March 06, 2023 10:47 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Benson freshman Harold Habben, left, backs up Ortonville's Jaydon Hughes during a Section 6A-South play-in game on Monday, March 6, 2023 at Benson.
Prep
Boys basketball: Ortonville Trojans snap skid by beating Benson Braves
March 06, 2023 10:25 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown