Records published Feb. 14, 2023

Child locked in vehicle

WILLMAR — A report of a 1-year-old locked inside a vehicle was made at 12:33 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of Julii Street Southeast. The Willmar Police Department and Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report.

Arrest

WILLMAR — A 23-year-old man was arrested on drug charges after first being reported for shoplifting and causing a public disturbance at 11:36 a.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of First Street South.

He was in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail at 1 p.m. Monday on a pending drug, theft and public nuisance charges.

WILLMAR — A 32-year-old man was arrested for criminal damage to property and threats of violence after a report of disorderly behavior at 9:17 p.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of Technology Drive Northeast.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was listed as in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail at 1 p.m. Monday with three pending charges.

Burglary

WILLMAR — A caller reported a break-in at 7:06 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Fourth Street Southwest. According to the report, medications were stolen and the burglary occurred while the caller was away.

Crash

WILLMAR — A two-vehicle crash was reported at 6:25 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Ninth Street and Becker Avenue Southwest. Minor injuries were reported from a driver and passenger in one of the vehicles according to the report.

Dislodged semitrailer

WILLMAR — A report of a semi losing its trailer was reported at 5:48 a.m. Monday at the intersection of U.S. Highway 12 East and 25th Street Southeast. Willmar police assisted the motorist at the scene.

Suspicious vehicle

WILLMAR — A caller reported ongoing issues with a suspicious vehicle at 12:42 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of 16th Street Northeast.

Theft

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 8:59 a.m. Monday a stolen mattress in the 1300 block of Dana Drive Southeast.