Records published Feb. 14, 2023

The Tribune publishes Records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are written by Tribune staff members based on information contained in public documents from the state court system and from law enforcement agencies. It is the Tribune’s policy that this column contain a complete record. Requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.
Child locked in vehicle
WILLMAR — A report of a 1-year-old locked inside a vehicle was made at 12:33 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of Julii Street Southeast. The Willmar Police Department and Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report.
Arrest
WILLMAR — A 23-year-old man was arrested on drug charges after first being reported for shoplifting and causing a public disturbance at 11:36 a.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of First Street South.
He was in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail at 1 p.m. Monday on a pending drug, theft and public nuisance charges.
WILLMAR — A 32-year-old man was arrested for criminal damage to property and threats of violence after a report of disorderly behavior at 9:17 p.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of Technology Drive Northeast.
He was listed as in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail at 1 p.m. Monday with three pending charges.
Burglary
WILLMAR — A caller reported a break-in at 7:06 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Fourth Street Southwest. According to the report, medications were stolen and the burglary occurred while the caller was away.
Crash
WILLMAR — A two-vehicle crash was reported at 6:25 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Ninth Street and Becker Avenue Southwest. Minor injuries were reported from a driver and passenger in one of the vehicles according to the report.
Dislodged semitrailer
WILLMAR — A report of a semi losing its trailer was reported at 5:48 a.m. Monday at the intersection of U.S. Highway 12 East and 25th Street Southeast. Willmar police assisted the motorist at the scene.
Suspicious vehicle
WILLMAR — A caller reported ongoing issues with a suspicious vehicle at 12:42 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of 16th Street Northeast.
Theft
WILLMAR — A caller reported at 8:59 a.m. Monday a stolen mattress in the 1300 block of Dana Drive Southeast.
