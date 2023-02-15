Records published Feb. 15, 2023

Crash

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 6:55 a.m. Tuesday that a vehicle was off the road at the intersection of 15th Avenue and 60th Street Southwest in Willmar. No injuries were listed in the report.

NEW LONDON — A rollover crash was reported at 7:39 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of 70th Street and 240th Avenue Northwest in New London. No injuries were listed in the report.

WILLMAR — A two-vehicle crash resulting in minor property damage was reported at 7:40 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Minnesota Avenue and Julii Street Southeast. No injuries were listed in the report.

Fraud

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 2:13 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of 28th Avenue Southwest that they were contacted by a party purporting to be a police officer for Customs and Border Protection.

Harassment

SPICER — A caller in the 8100 block of Northshore Drive in Spicer reported at 11:16 a.m. Tuesday that they were receiving threatening text messages from a male party. According to the report, the caller was advised of options.

Theft

WILLMAR — A caller reported around 5 p.m. Monday theft of a delivered package in the 400 block of 30th Street Northwest.

WILLMAR — A business in the 1400 block of First Street South reported at 10:39 a.m. Tuesday that a catalytic converter had been stolen from a company truck. According to the report, the vehicle was parked on the north side of the business and the theft occurred during the previous night.