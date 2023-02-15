Records published Feb. 15, 2023
The Tribune publishes Records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are written by Tribune staff members based on information contained in public documents from the state court system and from law enforcement agencies. It is the Tribune’s policy that this column contain a complete record. Requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.
Crash
WILLMAR — A caller reported at 6:55 a.m. Tuesday that a vehicle was off the road at the intersection of 15th Avenue and 60th Street Southwest in Willmar. No injuries were listed in the report.
NEW LONDON — A rollover crash was reported at 7:39 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of 70th Street and 240th Avenue Northwest in New London. No injuries were listed in the report.
WILLMAR — A two-vehicle crash resulting in minor property damage was reported at 7:40 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Minnesota Avenue and Julii Street Southeast. No injuries were listed in the report.
Fraud
WILLMAR — A caller reported at 2:13 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of 28th Avenue Southwest that they were contacted by a party purporting to be a police officer for Customs and Border Protection.
Harassment
SPICER — A caller in the 8100 block of Northshore Drive in Spicer reported at 11:16 a.m. Tuesday that they were receiving threatening text messages from a male party. According to the report, the caller was advised of options.
Theft
WILLMAR — A caller reported around 5 p.m. Monday theft of a delivered package in the 400 block of 30th Street Northwest.
WILLMAR — A business in the 1400 block of First Street South reported at 10:39 a.m. Tuesday that a catalytic converter had been stolen from a company truck. According to the report, the vehicle was parked on the north side of the business and the theft occurred during the previous night.
