Records published Feb. 16, 2023

Arrests

WILLMAR — A 21-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant at 1:51 p.m. Tuesday in the 3000 block of First Avenue Northwest. She was listed as in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail at 1 p.m. Wednesday with multiple pending charges.

WILLMAR — A 62-year-old man was arrested on a Stearns County warrant at 11:19 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Seventh Street Northwest. He was not listed as in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Crashes

KANDIYOHI — A vehicle rollover was reported at 11:55 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Kandiyohi County Road 8 and 22nd Avenue Northeast. According to the report, two people were still in the vehicle when the report was made. No injuries were suffered, according to the report.

RENVILLE — A caller reported a vehicle in the ditch at 8:34 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of 105th Street and Kandi-Renville Line Southwest. No injuries were listed in the report.

SPICER — A caller reported at 9:09 a.m. Wednesday that a car hit a light pole at the intersection of Minnesota Highway 23 South and Lakeview Drive in Spicer. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office and New London Ambulance responded.

PAYNESVILLE — A business reported that a vehicle owner had been in a rollover crash at 10:09 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Tri-County Road and 218th Avenue Northeast. No injuries were reported.

WILLMAR — A crash was reported at 6:20 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Monongalia Avenue and Fourth Street Southwest. No one suffered injuries, according to the report.

WILLMAR — A business owner reported at 7:12 a.m. Wednesday that one of their company vehicles was involved in a crash with a semitrailer in a parking lot within the 2300 block of U.S. Highway 12 East.

WILLMAR — A single-vehicle rollover was reported at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Highway 71 Bypass and First Street South. The Willmar Fire Department, Kandiyohi County Rescue Squad and Willmar Police responded to the report.

Theft

WILLMAR — A caller reported at 12:10 p.m. Wednesday that a co-worker was stealing from a business in the 2500 block of U.S. Highway 12 East.