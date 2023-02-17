Records published Feb. 17, 2023

Arrests

WILLMAR — A 26-year-old man was arrested on a warrant at 5:05 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Augusta Avenue Southeast in Willmar. He was not listed as in custody on the Kandiyohi County Jail roster at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

KANDIYOHI — A juvenile female was arrested for domestic assault after first being reported for disorderly conduct at 6:16 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of McDermott Avenue South in Kandiyohi.

WILLMAR — A 35-year-old man was arrested on probable cause relating to a case in Stearns County at 7:53 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of Fifth Street Southeast.

Crashes

WILLMAR — A two-vehicle crash was reported at 2:58 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Highway 71 North and Ella Avenue Northwest. No one suffered injuries, according to the report.

WILLMAR — A crash was reported at 9:17 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of 23rd Street Southeast. According to the report, a Dodge Ram slid on ice and ended up on a snowbank. The vehicle was being towed by others. No injuries were listed in the report.

Harassment

WILLMAR — A business reported around 10 a.m. Thursday that a disgruntled employee was causing problems in the 1200 block of Lakeland Drive Southeast.

Theft

WILLMAR — A series of thefts that occurred at a gas station chain from November to December of 2022 were reported around 2 p.m. Wednesday. The thefts occurred at two different locations. Four reports were made in the 2000 block of First Street South and two other reports were also listed at an address in the 2500 block of U.S. Highway 12.

WILLMAR — An Amazon package was reported stolen at 6:39 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of 30th Street Northwest.